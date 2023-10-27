Every Clue That 'Reputation Taylor's Version' Is Coming Next

27 October 2023, 14:59

Fans convinced 'Reputation Taylor's Version' is coming soon
We're convinced 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' is coming soon. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has almost completed her re-releasing project with 'Reputation' looking like it is coming next - and SOON. Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The re-recording of Taylor Swift's discography is almost complete! After she released '1989' (Taylor's Version) at the end of October 2023 the only two albums left are 'Reputation' and 'Taylor Swift', with fans strongly suspecting 'Reputation' is coming first.

Taylor has hinted to 'Reputation' (TV) already being completed after one of the songs from the album featured on the TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty and another made it to the soundtrack for Prime Video series Wilderness, starring Jenna Coleman.

Amid the hype for the re-release of '1989', Taylor seems to be hiding some more Easter eggs about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) and we've found them all!

Taylor on her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018
Taylor on her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift teases the release of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'

On launch day of '1989' (Taylor's Version) an official fan page for Taylor Swift posted what seems to be a hint that the re-release of 'Reputation' is coming super soon.

Taylor Nation (@Taylornation13) posted a gif featuring a coffee cup, held by what looks to be Taylor's hands, with the caption: "Tick tock on the clock #1989TaylorsVersion #ItsANewSoundtrack"

The coffee features latte art of a clock and you can see two painted nails - one blue and one black. Fans have been quick to speculate that this represents the two albums, blue for '1989' and black for 'Reputation'.

If you take a look at the placement of the fingers the clock reads as either 2:40 or 8:10.

"THE BLACK NAIL ON 2AM!!! OOMG OMG REP TV AT 2AM": One fan suggested with others linking it to the date - rather than time - that she might announce the re-release of 'Reputation'.

One Swifty wrote: "1989…blue nail…on the 8…announced in August (8th month). Reputation announcement 2nd month….february probably for april release" another saying, "I think it’s 8 (august 1989TV announcement) and 2(February for Rep TV) BUT that still leaves the midnight clock and it’s not midnight in LA yet.. so maybe, perhaps, 1989 2.0 (The Dark Side) still coming lol"

Taylor on her '1989' World Tour in 2015
Taylor on her '1989' World Tour in 2015. Picture: Getty

Taylor hints to 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' release date

The next 'Reputation' Easter egg can be found in the cover art for Taylor Swift's re-release of '1989'. A fan theory has emerged claiming that the next re-recorded album will come out on 10th November, sooner than expected!

When Taylor released the new artwork for '1989' fans noticed something suspicious about the lettering in 'Taylor's Version'; the 'S' in 'version' looks like a snake, while the IO look like the number 10 – so could the N represent November?

The latest theory makes sense since 'Reputation' was originally released on 10th November 2017 and '1989 (Taylor's Version)' was released exactly nine years after its original release date on 27th October.

Read more: When Is ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ Coming Out?

The songs from 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' already teased

This summer Taylor stunned fans when songs from Reputation (TV) were snuck into season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty and a trailer for Prime Video's Wilderness.

The first to be aired was ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ which featured in an episode of TSIP. If that wasn't enough of a hint that the re-release of 'Reputation' is next, just weeks after Prime Video dropped a trailer for upcoming series Wilderness which, you guessed it, has a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' song as the title song!

The show's soundtrack song 'Look What you Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' is apt for a series about a heartbreak that quickly turns into fury and revenge.

Taylor Swift in New York the day before the re-release of '1989'
Taylor Swift in New York the day before the re-release of '1989'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Nation seem to know something we don't - but as soon as we do, you will too!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift: Is new vault. track "Is It Over Now" about Harry Styles?

Taylor Swift References 'Blue Dress Boat' Photo In New Song ‘Is It Over Now’ About Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the biggest pop star couple at one point.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock becomes an author with release of autobiography 'Believe'

Four Things We Learnt From Leigh-Anne's Book 'Believe'

Taylor Swift re-releases '1989' with NEW songs

Who Is 'Now That We Don't Talk' About? Decoding Taylor Swift's Lyrics

Taylor Swift released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on 27t October

'Say Don’t Go' Lyrics: What Is Taylor Swift's Heartbreaking Vault Track About?

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' songs about each other unveiled.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Break-Up Songs About Their Relationship Uncovered

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits