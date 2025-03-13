Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown has officially had enough of trolls commenting on her age and looks.

Millie Bobby Brown has slammed people for saying she "looks 40" during press for her new Netflix film Electric State.

Despite being just 21 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has been subject to harsh public scrutiny ever since she first rose to fame as a child. Most recently, people have been sharing unwarranted opinions on how old Millie looks. Naturally, Millie has aged since she first appeared in Stranger Things when she was 12 but she's been trolled for it.

On March 3, Millie took to Instagram to speak out against recent articles that have been written about how she looks. She said: "I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time."

Now, Millie has doubled down on her comments about her looks in a brand new Call Her Daddy podcast interview.

Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for criticising her appearance

Talking to Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, Millie said the press "love to go in on [her] with certain things”, most notably her looks and her accent. She then said: “A thing that I get a lot is like, ‘Oh my God, she looks like 40'."

Addressing the comments, Millie said: "And I’m like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand. Now I’m 21, it’s been 10 years. She grows. My face like, grew. What do you want me to do about that?”

As for if it affects her, Millie added: "I wish I could be like, ‘You know what, it does get to me.’ It used to get to me, it did … And I remember trying to change myself to please the masses."

She ended by saying: "Actually now, I’m in a place where, yeah, my accent does change. My face does grow. I do wear a lot of makeup. It’s just the kind of person I am.”

Elsewhere, Millie spoke about getting "bullied" over her shaved head at the start of filming Stranger Things. She said she would put wigs on because she felt "insecure" about boys not liking her.

However, she also said that it was liberating and she now wants to shave her hair off for her first baby: "It was really liberating. Would suggest it for any girl."

