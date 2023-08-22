Taylor Swift Snuck A Song From ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ In The Summer I Turned Pretty Series 2

22 August 2023, 14:13 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 14:14

Nine Taylor Swift songs feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2
Nine Taylor Swift songs feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2. Picture: Getty/Prime Video
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Did you spot the re-recording of a song from ‘Reputation’ in the soundtrack of The Summer I Turned Pretty series two?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans can get no rest with the amount of Easter Eggs we’ve got to keep up with.

We know Taylor will soon come to the end of her re-recording project, in which she’s re-doing her first six albums after the rights to the original albums were sold, and after ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out in October, only two releases are left, ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ and her self-titled debut album.

And ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ might just be the one that follows, after ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season two.

Taylor has dominated the soundtrack to the show since season one and her songs are scattered throughout series two, but it came as a surprise to fans to hear ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ through their speakers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book series
The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack is full of Taylor Swift songs. Picture: Prime Video

The song plays as Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are splashing about in the pool, and while fans loved the flirty moment they couldn’t help but get excited over hearing a new Taylor recording.

“Nearly lost my life hearing a snippet of delicate (tv) while watching the summer I turned pretty [sic],” one person commented on Twitter.

“Delicate TV in The Summer I Turned Pretty!” Screamed another.

“Watching the summer I turned pretty and then delicate TV plays out of nowhere omgggg it sounds so good too,” said a third.

'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' might be Taylor's next re-release after '1989'
'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' might be Taylor's next re-release after '1989'. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, another fan said they can’t sop re-watching the scene in which the son plays: “Have I watched over and over again season 2, chapter 6, min 11:55 till min 12:36 of the summer I turned pretty because of Delicate TV? YES I DID. Will I be addicted to it until Reputation TV comes out? YES OF COURSE.”

It’s not the only Taylor song to feature in the soundtrack; there is in fact eight other songs by the pop sensation included in the show.

‘Last Kiss (TV)’, ‘This Love (TV), ‘Last Kiss (TV)’, ‘Invisible String (TV)’ and ‘Hey Stephen (TV)’ are also among the tracks that appear.

Jenny Han recently spoke about how Tay’s music is central to the popular TV series, revealing in recent interviews she listened to ‘Fearless’ often while writing the books.

Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024
Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024. Picture: Getty

Sharing how the ‘Delicate (TV)’ inclusion came about, Jenny told LA Times it was top secret throughout the production of the series.

“It was a secret, even within Amazon,” she said of getting the rights. “It was such a gift to be able to get it, and I am so appreciative and respectful of the show’s relationship with Taylor Swift.”

More of this in season three, please!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are releasing songs on the same day

Is There More To Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez's Matching Release Dates Than We Think?

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' turns 10 soon

Ariana Grande's Week-Long Celebration For 'Yours Truly' Turning 10

Olivia Rodrigo pretty much confirmed she's heading on tour

Olivia Rodrigo Pretty Much Just Confirmed A Tour

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single 'Used To Be Young'

When Is Miley Cyrus Releasing ‘Used To Be Young’ & What Are The Lyrics?

Selena Gomez has announced her new single

Selena Gomez Announces New Song ‘Single Soon’

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been friends for over 10 years

Inside Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff’s Friendship

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just over a year after welcoming her first

Rihanna Gave Birth To Second Baby 'Three Weeks Ago' With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Christopher Briney and his girlfriend Isabel

Who Is Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Lola Tung AKA 'Belly' From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

Get to know Christopher Briney who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney's Fact File: All There Is To Know About Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

The lowdown on Jeremiah from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: All The Details On Gavin Casalegno From His Age To Who He’s Dating

TV & Film

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenup

How Much Will Sam Asghari Get From Britney Spears Divorce? Inside Their Prenup

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

TV & Film