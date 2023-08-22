Taylor Swift Snuck A Song From ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ In The Summer I Turned Pretty Series 2

Nine Taylor Swift songs feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2. Picture: Getty/Prime Video

By Capital FM

Did you spot the re-recording of a song from ‘Reputation’ in the soundtrack of The Summer I Turned Pretty series two?

Taylor Swift fans can get no rest with the amount of Easter Eggs we’ve got to keep up with.

We know Taylor will soon come to the end of her re-recording project, in which she’s re-doing her first six albums after the rights to the original albums were sold, and after ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out in October, only two releases are left, ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ and her self-titled debut album.

And ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ might just be the one that follows, after ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season two.

Taylor has dominated the soundtrack to the show since season one and her songs are scattered throughout series two, but it came as a surprise to fans to hear ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ through their speakers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack is full of Taylor Swift songs. Picture: Prime Video

The song plays as Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are splashing about in the pool, and while fans loved the flirty moment they couldn’t help but get excited over hearing a new Taylor recording.

“Nearly lost my life hearing a snippet of delicate (tv) while watching the summer I turned pretty [sic],” one person commented on Twitter.

“Delicate TV in The Summer I Turned Pretty!” Screamed another.

“Watching the summer I turned pretty and then delicate TV plays out of nowhere omgggg it sounds so good too,” said a third.

'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' might be Taylor's next re-release after '1989'. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, another fan said they can’t sop re-watching the scene in which the son plays: “Have I watched over and over again season 2, chapter 6, min 11:55 till min 12:36 of the summer I turned pretty because of Delicate TV? YES I DID. Will I be addicted to it until Reputation TV comes out? YES OF COURSE.”

It’s not the only Taylor song to feature in the soundtrack; there is in fact eight other songs by the pop sensation included in the show.

‘Last Kiss (TV)’, ‘This Love (TV), ‘Last Kiss (TV)’, ‘Invisible String (TV)’ and ‘Hey Stephen (TV)’ are also among the tracks that appear.

Jenny Han recently spoke about how Tay’s music is central to the popular TV series, revealing in recent interviews she listened to ‘Fearless’ often while writing the books.

Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024. Picture: Getty

Sharing how the ‘Delicate (TV)’ inclusion came about, Jenny told LA Times it was top secret throughout the production of the series.

“It was a secret, even within Amazon,” she said of getting the rights. “It was such a gift to be able to get it, and I am so appreciative and respectful of the show’s relationship with Taylor Swift.”

More of this in season three, please!

