Here’s When Taylor Swift’s Re-Recordings Are Expected To Be Complete

14 August 2023, 13:08

Selena Gomez posts adorable Taylor Swift tour video with her sister

Taylor Swift only has a couple more albums to re-record, but when will her long-term project be complete?

Taylor Swift has announced her next re-release will be ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’, coming out on 27th October, meaning she only has two more albums to re-record; ‘Taylor Swift’ and ‘Reputation’.

‘Reputation’ was the last album Taylor had to wait to legally record again, so fans are wondering whether this will be the last re-record.

However, we know Tay is a sentimental lady and her self-titled 2006 record would be a nice full circle moment to release last.

But when will Taylor’s re-recordings be complete?

It’s expected her re-release project will be complete by the end of 2024 as she only has two left to record.

Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albums
Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albums. Picture: Getty

In 2021, Taylor released ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ and ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in April and November respectively.

But it wasn’t until 2023 we saw another re-recording from Tay (well, she was busy making ‘Midnights’ last year). This year she gave us ‘Speak Now – Taylor’s Version’ in July and is preparing to release ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ on 27th October.

It’s also worth pointing out Taylor is in the middle of The Eras Tour, which will run until the end of 2024.

Whether she’s had time to re-record her final two albums by then remains to be seen.

Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024
Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor had to wait a little longer to re-record ‘Reputation’ as it was only released in 2017. She reportedly had to wait until November 2022 to legally re-record the album due to a clause in music contracts.

However, fans are hoping to see the final two re-releases sooner than 2024, with some predicting the new versions of ‘Reputation’ and ‘Taylor Swift’ to follow later this year.

