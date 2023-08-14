Here’s When Taylor Swift’s Re-Recordings Are Expected To Be Complete

Taylor Swift only has a couple more albums to re-record, but when will her long-term project be complete?

Taylor Swift has announced her next re-release will be ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’, coming out on 27th October, meaning she only has two more albums to re-record; ‘Taylor Swift’ and ‘Reputation’.

‘Reputation’ was the last album Taylor had to wait to legally record again, so fans are wondering whether this will be the last re-record.

However, we know Tay is a sentimental lady and her self-titled 2006 record would be a nice full circle moment to release last.

But when will Taylor’s re-recordings be complete?

It’s expected her re-release project will be complete by the end of 2024 as she only has two left to record.

Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albums. Picture: Getty

In 2021, Taylor released ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ and ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in April and November respectively.

But it wasn’t until 2023 we saw another re-recording from Tay (well, she was busy making ‘Midnights’ last year). This year she gave us ‘Speak Now – Taylor’s Version’ in July and is preparing to release ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ on 27th October.

It’s also worth pointing out Taylor is in the middle of The Eras Tour, which will run until the end of 2024.

Whether she’s had time to re-record her final two albums by then remains to be seen.

Taylor Swift is expected to wrap on her re-recording project in 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor had to wait a little longer to re-record ‘Reputation’ as it was only released in 2017. She reportedly had to wait until November 2022 to legally re-record the album due to a clause in music contracts.

However, fans are hoping to see the final two re-releases sooner than 2024, with some predicting the new versions of ‘Reputation’ and ‘Taylor Swift’ to follow later this year.

