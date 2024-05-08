Zayn Reveals Hilarious Reason He Really Got Into Music

8 May 2024, 11:02

Zayn Malik reveals cheeky reason he got into music
Zayn Malik reveals cheeky reason he got into music. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of his first London concert, Zayn Malik spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he revealed why he really got into music - and his reason his priceless.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayn is gearing up to the release of his next studio album 'Room Under The Stairs' and we are living for him being in his press tour era.

Most of us have been following Zayn since 2010, when One Direction formed, but even 14 years on there's more for us to learn about the 'What I Am' singer.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the States, Zayn explained how he began taking singing "seriously" when he was 15/16 years old, but he started singing much earlier than that.

Zayn, who is performing his first solo London gig this month, said he joined his school choir aged eight but for one particular reason, and it has nothing to do with singing.

Zayn brought some of his homemade honey to The Kelly Clarkson Show
Zayn brought some of his homemade honey to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Getty

"And I joined the school choir just because I fancied these girls that where in the choir," he admitted with a nervous grin on his face. Zayn showed his cheeky side, saying: "Yeah they were triplets, so..."

"I wanted to spend some extra time with them and we got to hang out in choir." Kelly joked: "Well, I hope they're watching now, look what you've done ladies."

Honestly, those triplets need Damehoods because the service they've done for society is unmatched. We don't want to imagine a world where Zayn doesn't sing, and we never have to because of those sisters.

ZAYN on working on his farm with his daughter, what he misses about the UK, and his karoake song!

Now aged 31, 23 years later, Zayn is transitioning into a new sound with his fourth album, as he ditches the pop world of songs like 'PILLOWTALK' for the soulful world where songs like 'Alienated' exist.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Kim Kardashian reveals why she couldn't walk properly at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Shoes Explain Why She Couldn't Walk Properly

Nicholas Galitzine talks dancing with August Moon

Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

TV & Film

You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks

The Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks You Missed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits