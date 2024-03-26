Zayn Malik Teases New Tour And His Fan's Reaction Is Everything

26 March 2024, 14:29

Left: Zayn posing at a fashion show, Right: Zayn performing on stage with a microphone in hand
Zayn Malik teased the idea of an upcoming tour with his fans. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Zayn Malik may have accidentally teased he's thinking about going on tour soon, after hosting a live stream on Stationhead.

Zayn Malik has had a rollercoaster of a time since leaving One Direction in 2015, but after the ups and downs, the musician emerged in 2024 as a new man.

Zayn dropped a single, has an album coming up and has now slipped up on a lifestream where he may have accidentally revealed he has a live tour planned.

With his ex-bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne all still thriving in the industry, Zayn’s coming out with a brand new album called ‘Room Under The Stairs’ which is meant to drop on the May 27th 2024.

But what did Zayn say during the livestream that had his fans losing their minds and screaming about an upcoming tour?

Zayn taking photos with a group of fans
Zayn went on a livestream where he interacted with his fans . Picture: Getty

Zayn hosted a live stream on Stationhead where he ran his own little radio show, cueing up music and chatting to his fans.

As he lined up his hit track ‘Sweat’ from his third studio album ‘Nobody Is Listening,’ one of his fans in the interactive chat forum asked whether he had any plans to play the song on tour in the future, to which Zayn replied, “Ummm… yes is the answer. Ummm yeah, I’d be stupid not to.”

And that was all it took for fans to take it and run. Whilst his reply does suggest he’s thought about what a setlist on a future tour would look like, it’s not quite the official confirmation we’re all waiting on the edge of our seats for.

Zayn attending a fashion show
Zayn's fourth studio album drops on the 17th of May, 2024. Picture: Getty

But with his album set to release at the end of May, perhaps a tour might be announced before or after then.

Stationhead backed this idea by further tweeting that Zayn had revealed during his stream he had “several performances planned” and “he's excited to perform the next single!”

But with this teaser, fans are already putting their armour on because they know what it truly means.

Whether you’re an ex-One Directioner or just a Zayn fan, you know it will be extremely difficult trying to get tickets to one of his shows if he does attempt to tour.

Zayn stands in front of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon sign
Zayn has recently begun re-emerging to the media. Picture: Getty

One fan commented under Stationhead’s tweet, bribing them to take it down, “How much to delete. I'm serious, I can't fight these [people] for tickets.”

Another wrote, “I didn’t realise he’d ever tour omg?” which was a fair assumption to make considering how private Zayn has been over the last few years.

However, it seems like Zayn’s ready to be in the limelight again as he’s been spotted attending fashion shows, making appearances on the likes of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as well as most recently appearing on Hot Ones.

All five members of One Direction posing on the red carpet
Zayn recalls his time with One Direction as 'good times'. Picture: Getty

Whatever caused Zayn to shirk from stardom all those years ago seems to have healed, and according to Stationhead, Zayn even mentioned his time with One Direction during his stream.

“A lot of people are asking me to put on a One Direction song so I'm gonna put ‘You and I’ on. I've been listening to One Direction music recently. We made some good music together as a band. Good times,” he reportedly said.

His candidness on the livestream had fans melting into a puddle with one tweeting, “ZAYN JUST SAID HE FEELS COMFORTABLE AND SAFE WITH US. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH.”

Is Zayn Malik going on tour?

Nothing’s been announced officially yet, however, Zayn has hinted he has plans for some live performances. But his casual reference on Stationhead to wanting to have his single ‘Sweat’ on a set list of a hypothetical future tour means he’s certainly thinking about it, so stay tuned.

We’ll update this page when we know more about Zayn’s plans to tour.

