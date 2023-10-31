Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating Louis Partridge?

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?! Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo has been pictured cosied up to British actor Louis Partridge - is he Olivia's new boyfriend? Here's what we know.

Olivia Rodrigo keeps releasing hits, however they seem to mostly be about heartbreak - but is she now lucky in love? At just 20-years-old it is incredible to see how Olivia turns her heartbreak into the most incredible art, but after she was seen with Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge perhaps her next album will be sweeter...

After shooting to fame with her powerful single 'Drivers License' rumours began to circulate that the album 'SOUR' was a reflection on her time dating High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. Since then it has been speculated that her hit song 'Vampire' was about her ex-beau Zac Bia.

Olivia seems to never be short of suitors - and no surprise when you are that talented and gorgeous - but who is she dating now?

Olivia Rodrigo performed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' this October. Picture: Getty

Are Olivia Rodrigo Louis Partridge dating?

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge were seen with their arms around one another in London this October. Although it's no confirmation, the snuggled-up pair look like they might be dating.

Olivia and Louis were heading to Halloween party with Olivia looking like she was wearing cat ears - what a classic!

A few days before they were seen partying in London they snapped a super cute selfie with a fan which was posted to Instagram.

Fans are already in support of the talented duo sparking a romance with thousands of edits made about them flooding TikTok. The actor could be Olivia's next muse, but who is he?

Who is Louis Partridge?

Louis Partridge has been seen with Olivia Rodrigo in London! Picture: Getty

After he was seen going to a Halloween party with 'traitor' singer Olivia Rodrigo, we are here to give you all the deets on exactly who Louis Partridge is.

Louis is a 20-year-old British actor and is best known for staring in Netflix's Sherlock Holmes spin off Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He played as Lord Tewkesbury alongside Stranger Things star Milly Bobby Brown who starred as Enola.

His other accolades include playing 'G-man' in Paddington 2 and more recently he played a young Sid Vicious in Pistol which is a Disney+ series based on Steve Jones' memoir about his time in the punk band Sex Pistols.

Louis Partridge and Milly Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2. Picture: Alamy

Louis is also just as high fashion as our darling Olivia as he has been seen on the cover of magazines such as The Face and Vogue - he even said he wanted to be a runway model before acting but has been told he is too short!

Some sites report Louis as being 6 foot tall but others suggest he is 5 foot 9 inches - either way he's a fair bit taller than Olivia who is 5 foot 4 inches.

Louis Partridge attends the Prada Dinner Party during Fashion Week 2023. Picture: Alamy

It's believed Louis started dating his 'Pistol' co-star Sydney Chandler in 2022. Picture: Getty

In 2022 it was believed that Louis had started a relationship with his Pistol co-star and Don't Worry Darling Actress Sydney Chandler. But with his arms around a happy looking Olivia Rodrigo it looks like he has a new girl!

