Louis Partridge is reportedly dating Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Louis Partridge entered the spotlight after starring in Enola Holmes and now he's apparently dating Olivia Rodrigo. Get to know the actor, including his age and where he’s from here.

Louis Partridge is the young actor opposite Millie Bobby Brown in new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, but fans may have seen him before the film that made him a household name, in films such as Paddington 2.

The young actor rose to fame when he was in the midst of his A Levels at school and since then he's starred in Pistol, The Lost Girls and Enola Holmes 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Louis, from his age to where he’s from.

Who is Louis Partridge, how old is he?

Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Louis Partridge is the actor who plays Viscount Tewkesbury in Netflix film Enola Holmes but has also starred in a number of films from a young age.

Louis is 20 years old; his birthday is 3 June 2003, making him a Gemini.

The teen isn’t a formally trained actor and instead took on his first few roles alongside his education, when he was still in school.

Where is Louis Partridge from?

Louis is from Wandsworth in South West London, where he lives with his parents.

Which films has Louis Partridge been in?

Louis Partridge has become good friends with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Louis’ first film was Amazon Adventure, the true story of explorer Henry Bates, in which Louis played a young Harry.

In 2017 he appeared in Paddington 2 as G-Man and 2019 had the role of Piero de’ Medici in Netflix TV series Medici.

He’s also filmed his part of Peter Pan in upcoming 2021 filming The Lost Girls.

Does Louis Partridge have Instagram?

Louis does have Instagram @louispartridge_ where he’s already amassed over nine million followers!

He uses the platform to proudly display his photo shoots, such as his feature in British Vogue, and behind-the-scenes clips of his latest films.

