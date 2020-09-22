Enola Holmes Cast: The Actors Alongside Millie Bobby Brown In New Netflix Film

Enola Holmes lands on Netflix on Wednesday 23 September, and the cast is a star-studded one.

Millie Bobby Brown is the leading role in Netflix's Enola Holmes, playing the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes alongside stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill, who are just a few of the big names on the cast.

The story follows Millie’s character Enola who sets out to find her mother after she disappears on the morning of her 16th birthday.

Enola’s strict older brothers try to place their sister into a school for ‘proper’ young ladies, but she stumbles into a mystery bigger than expected, putting her amateur detective skills to use.

Here are all the details on the cast of Enola Holmes…

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Millie takes the leading role in Enola Holmes, as the little sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

Most viewers will instantly know Millie from her role of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, but she’s also starred in Godkilla: King of the Monsters.

Henry Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes

Henry Cavil (left) plays Sherlock Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Henry, who you may have seen in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice, stars as Sherlock Holmes, Enola’s brother.

Henry’s character in Enola Holmes is said to show a “more emotional” side to the typical Sherlock Holmes.

Sam Claflin is Mycroft Holmes

Sam Claflin in Enola Holmes as Mycroft Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Sam’s character Mycroft is another of Enola’s older siblings, described as the more uptight of the brothers as he tries to send Enola to finishing school.

You may have seen Sam in The Hunger Games film series, Me Before You, and Love, Rosie.

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter plays Enola's mum. Picture: Netflix

Helena plays the mother to Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft. She is a suffragette who raised and home-schooled her daughter at their countryside mansion.

The actress has BAFTAs and Emmy Awards under her belt after legendary roles in Tim Burton films such as Alice in Wonderland, the Harry Potter film series, and Les Misérables.

She also played Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Louis Partridge plays Viscount Tewksbury

Louis Partridge plays runaway Viscount Tewksbury. Picture: Netflix

16-year-old Louis plays runaway Viscount Tewksbury, who runs into Enola on a train and becomes a huge part of her travels when he unveils a big mystery.

Louis has appeared in Paddington 2 and Medici: The Magnificent.

Fiona Shaw is Miss Harrison

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw plays Enola's headmistress. Picture: Getty

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw plays the strict head mistress at Enola’s school.

Fiona played Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter films and most recently Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve.

Burn Gorman plays Linthorn

Burn Gorman plays a henchman in Enola Holmes. Picture: Getty

Burn has appeared in Game of Thrones and The Dark Knight Rises, but is possibly most well known for playing Owen Harper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

In Enola Holmes he plays the henchman hired to kill Viscount Tewkesbury.

Susan Wokoma plays Edith

Susan Wokoma stars in Enola Holmes. Picture: Getty

Edith is the tea shop owner part of Sherlock’s detective quest.

Played by BAFTA Breakthrough winner Susan Wokoma, you may have seen the actress in Chewing Gum and Channel 4’s Year of the Rabbit.

Hattie Morahan is Lady Tewksbury

Hattie Morahan has starred in films such as the Golden Compass. Picture: Getty

Hattie stars as Viscount Tewkesbury’s mother.

She’s starred films such as Beauty and the Beast’s 2017 live-action remake and The Golden Compass.

Adeel Akhtar plays Lestrade

Adeel Akhtar plays a Scotland Yard officer. Picture: Getty

Inspector Lestrade, a police officer, works alongside Sherlock and Mycroft.

The actor has starred in hit shows such as BBC's adaption of Les Misérables, Killing Eve, The Night Manager, and Murder Mystery.

Frances de la Tour plays The Dowager

Frances de la Tour stars in Enola Holmes. Picture: Getty

Another Harry Potter alumni, Frances de la Tour plays Viscount Tewkesbury’s grandmother.

You might have seen her in The History Boys, the Book of Eli, and TV series Vanity Fair.

