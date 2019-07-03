What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? How Netflix Star Made Her Millions

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is only 15 years old and is already richer than most people on this planet thanks to her starring role as Eleven in the Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown is only 15 years old, but is the star of one of the biggest TV shows going, Stranger Things. She's also somewhat of an internet sensation with her iconic flossing and dancing videos, making her a very lucrative influencer for brands to work with.

So, what exactly is one of the most famous child actresses of our time worth, as of 2018?

What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth?

Millie is reported to be worth around $3million (£2.4million), a figure set to dramatically increase thanks to series three of the Netflix show and her growing fame.

Stranger Things

The actress reportedly earned a whopping $30,000 (£24,000) per episode of Stranger Things in its first series, but all of the cast received enormous salary increases when it became apparent the show was a global hit.

According to TMZ, Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown negotiated a pay rise for season three, reportedly earning $350,000 (£280,000) per episode, which totals to $3.15 million (£2.5 million) across the nine new episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as Eleven on Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

What else does she make money from?

Like many other celebs, Millie also earns a pretty penny outside of her acting, such as a modelling contract with IMG and endorsement deals with enormous brands such as Converse, Moncler, Calvin Klein.

In November 2018 Millie announced a collaboration with EA Games for the Sims 4, which no doubt would have made her a hefty sum.

