When Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes On Netflix?

17 September 2020, 16:26

Enola Holmes' Netflix release date is coming this September
Enola Holmes' Netflix release date is coming this September. Picture: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is the star actress in new Netflix movie, Enola Holmes, but what is its release date? And what time will it be on Netflix in the UK?

Netflix are bringing us another original movie in September in the form of Enola Holmes.

With a stunning cast featuring our favourite Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, fans of actress and the Sherlock Holmes series are very excited for the release date - so when is Enola Holmes on Netflix?

Well, there’s not much longer for fans to wait now for the new Netflix release date and time.

Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth Is A Staggering Amount

Here’s the time and date Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes will be on Netflix:

Millie Bobby Brown is the leading lady in the all-star Enola Holmes cast
Millie Bobby Brown is the leading lady in the all-star Enola Holmes cast. Picture: Netflix

When is Enola Holmes released on Netflix?

Set your diaries Millie fans, as you can watch her in her brand new movie on Netflix from September 23rd.

In true Sherlock Holmes style, Netflix confirmed the release date with a cryptic Instagram post that read: “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.”

Translated, it gave us the exact date we could see the Enola Holmes cast in action.

Millie Bobby Brown fans are excited to see her take on the Enola Holmes role on Netlix
Millie Bobby Brown fans are excited to see her take on the Enola Holmes role on Netlix. Picture: Netflix

What time is Enola Holmes released on Netflix in the UK?

From 8am on September 23rd, you’ll be able to watch the full film in the UK.

