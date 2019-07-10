Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

10 July 2019, 16:09 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 16:11

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana. Picture: Make It Stranger

After binge-watching Stranger Things 3, the question on everyone’s lips is ‘will there be a season 4?’

Stranger Things series three broke records with a whopping 18.2 million people completing it in the first weekend it dropped on Netflix, but already we’re all thinking ahead to season four.

Stranger Things 3 Merchandise Is Now Available At Pull And Bear – But It's Selling Out Fast

*** THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOLIERS FOR SEASON 3 ***

Following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger in the last episode Chief Hopper’s fate remains unknown, but the very last scene in Russia confirmed there will be a season four of Stranger Things – but it's yet to be commissioned.

The brains behind the series the Duffer Brothers have already been discussing the next series, and we can expect the saga of the Upside Down and the Demogorgon to be taken outside of Hawkins, Indiana.

When will Stranger Things 4 be released?

While the creators behind the sci-fi series are yet to confirm a release date of Stranger Things 4, it appears they’re following a pattern. The first season was aired in July 2016, while the second hit Netflix in October 2017 and the third dropped in July 2019.

If this pattern is adhered to, we might have to wait over a year or even two years for series four.

The cast

The cast has remained the same throughout seasons one to three, so it’s unlikely anyone will be missing from series four. However, while the fate of Chief Hopper remains a mystery, David Harbour may well sadly be absent from the next series.

There will also likely be some new additions, following the successful introductions of Erica (Lucas’ sister) and Robin (Steve’s love interest) in the latest series.

Stranger Things season 4 will likely return in October next year or the following year
Stranger Things season 4 will likely return in October next year or the following year. Picture: Getty

What the actors and production team have said about Stranger Things 4

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Matt Duffer said the next series will “open up a little bit”, meaning we could see Will, Mike, Eleven, Dustin and co take their ventures outside of Hawkins.

He said: “The biggest thing that’s going to happen is it will open up a little bit… in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

This could mean we see the last scene in Russia explored a bit more, after the season ended with a prisoner in Kamchatka left to a demogorgon.

Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown – who's launching her own Converse range – has also let slip she knows little snippets about what to expect from the next series.

Will Millie Bobby Brown get her powers back in season 4?
Will Millie Bobby Brown get her powers back in season 4? Picture: Netflix

She told Entertainment Weekly: “The Duffer Brothers are like my older brothers, so I call them all the time, and I definitely try to press them on little clues and hints.

“I know things here and there, but nothing deep or something I could tell you about. If there was a season four, we would be really excited, but right now we have to see how season three goes and how fans react to it.”

Fans were left heartbroken by the end of Stranger Things 3, after Joyce moved away with her sons Jonathan and Will and Hopper’s adopted daughter El after she was left parent-less once again when the Chief of Police was seemingly killed in the explosion as they closed the portal to the Upside Down.

