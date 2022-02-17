Stranger Things 4 Will Be Released In Two Parts On Netflix This Summer

17 February 2022, 16:18 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 16:38

Stranger Things 4 will be released in two parts
Stranger Things 4 will be released in two parts. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 finally has a release date confirmed, with the next instalment being released in two parts this summer.

Netflix have finally confirmed when we'll be getting the new Stranger Things series after waiting almost three whole years!

Stranger Things 4 will be released in two parts, in a total curveball move from the series.

Fans don't have too long to wait for series four, as the first part of the new season will be released at the end of May!

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 is coming May 27 and Vol. 2 is coming July 1 2022.

The show announced the news we've all been waiting for after releasing a series of new posters for season four, confirming the dates alongside a terrifying picture of Hopper, Eleven and the iconic cast walking towards the opening of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things returns at the end of May
Stranger Things returns at the end of May. Picture: Netflix
Eleven will explore her past even more in Stranger Things 4
Eleven will explore her past even more in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

They also shared a statement explaining the future of the show following on from series four, revealing the plans for the story were too big to compress into series.

"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

"Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

They explained that "given the unprecedented length and to get it to you as soon as possible," season 4 will be released in two volumes.

The iconic kids reunite in Stranger Things 4
The iconic kids reunite in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix
Stranger Things issued a letter explaining the end of the series
Stranger Things issued a letter explaining the end of the series. Picture: Stranger Things/Twitter

The team confirmed it will be 'bigger than ever' but also 'the beginning of the end'.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

The show's account also tweeted with the posters: "Every ending has a beginning," as well as adding this into their bio on Twitter, confirming season four will be Stranger Things' penultimate series, with season five being their last.

From teasers, trailers and posters so far it seems Eleven will be exploring her past a little more in season four, as one poster shows her in the laboratory she was taken to as a young child.

