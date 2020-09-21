Who Is Sam Claflin? Harry Styles’ Rumoured My Policeman Co-Star And Enola Holmes Actor

Sam Claflin stars in the new Enola Holmes movie. Picture: Getty / Netflix

You will have spotted Sam Claflin in some huge films and fans now want him to star in My Policeman alongside Harry Styles. From his age to his girlfriend – get to know Sam here.

Sam Claflin is best known for his roles in The Hunger Games and Me Before You, and Harry Styles’ fans are predicting he’ll star alongside the pop star in the film adaption of My Policeman.

Away from the acting industry, Sam has two children from his marriage to Laura Haddock, but the couple are no longer together.

As he returns to screens in Enola Holmes, who is Sam, which films has he starred in and does he have a wife or girlfriend? Get to know the actor…

Who is Sam Claflin, what's his age?

Sam Claflin has starred in some huge films. Picture: Getty

Sam is a 34-year-old actor from Ipswich, best known for his role as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games’ film series.

He also appeared in Peaky Blinders as Oswald Mosley.

Does Sam Claflin have a girlfriend?

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock were married for six years. Picture: Getty

Sam is thought to be single since his relationship with Laura Haddock came to an end.

He was married to Laura, who has starred in The Inbetweeners Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy and White Lines, but they split in 2019 after six years of marriage.

During their marriage they had two children; Pip, five, and Margot, two.

Which films has Sam Claflin starred in?

Sam Claflin in Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Sam appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011, but is most well known for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire which he starred in in 2013.

He also played William in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

In 2014 he starred opposite Lily Collins in Love, Rosie as her BFF and long-term love Alex Stewart and resumed his role as Finnick in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay parts one and two that same year.

Sam then landed the lead role as Will Traynor in Me Before You with Emilia Clarke.

Sam Claflin in The Hunger Games. Picture: Cathay-Keris Films

Since then, he’s had roles in Peaky Blinders, Charlie’s Angels' 2019 remake, and Netflix movie Enola Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavil.

Most recently, he’s at the centre of fan speculation on social media to be being ‘considered’ for the role opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman, which Harry is yet to confirm himself.

Does Sam Claflin have Instagram?

Sam does have Instagram @mrsamclaflin, where he regularly posts selfies and snapshots of his days with his two children to his 3.3 million followers.

