Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Prove They're Still Going Strong On GUTS World Tour

Olivia and Louis have been caught being playful in a new video. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted hanging out with her new boyfriend Louis Partridge in between her shows for the GUTS world tour.

In between putting on a spell-binding performance for fans on her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo has found some downtime to spend with her new beau Louis Partridge. They were captured in a video by fans and the loved-up pair looked super adorable.

The video, which was submitted by a fan to gossip page DeuxMoi on Instagram, showed the couple playfully posing for a picture inside a giant strawberry outside a restaurant in Nashville.

"They dinned at Xiao Bao and were so sweet," the fan wrote. The video has surfaced a couple weeks after Olivia played her hit-filled setlist to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday 9th March.

Louis has been a very supportive boyfriend while Olivia has been on tour, he has been showing to up to her shows and was seen dancing at her opening night.

During her tour's opening night in LA, the actor was heard saying, “She looks beautiful,” while she was performing 'Traitor', which was caught on a video posted by Olivia's bestie Iris Apatow.

Olivia and Louis spotted in Nashville. Picture: Instagram @deuxmoi

Louis has not been quiet in his praise of his talented girlfriend - and rightly so - as he took to his Instagram story with a snap of Olivia on stage with the text: "So so so good."

Rumours that the two were an item began in October of last year where they were seen heading to a halloween party together. They then confirmed the rumours with a passionate kiss in New York City and since then they've been spotted together many times, with insiders claiming they are "inseparable".

Olivia is known for using her relationships as her muse when it comes to song writing and many people believe songs like 'Drivers License' were inspired by her ex Joshua Bassett, who was her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star. So, by the looks of things with Louis, we'll be expecting OR3 to be filled with fun love songs.

Louis praised Olivia on his IG story. Picture: Instagram @louispartridge_

Olivia isn't the only one who has fallen in love with a co-star, as Louis was said to have started a relationship with his Pistol co-star and Don't Worry Darling Actress Sydney Chandler in 2022.

Despite the strains that can come from tour life, Olivia and Louis' relationship looks like it's going strong. And although Louis recently appeared in the movie Argylle, it seems he has some time off in his schedule to be an Olivia groupie - he's living our dream!

