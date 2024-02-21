Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Double 21st Birthday Celebrations

Olivia Rodrigo is officially 21. Picture: Getty/Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Rodrigo has hit a huge milestone, but how does one of the biggest pop stars in the world celebrate her birthday? And which celebrities were at her birthday party?

The 20th of February saw pop princess Olivia Rodrigo celebrate her 21st birthday as she officially joins the world of legal adulthood in the United States. We wouldn’t expect Olivia to celebrate such an iconic age in any way other than absolutely explosive and that’s what she did.

Olivia's getting ready for a huge year as she tours the world on her 77 night world GUTS tour which kicks off on Friday 23rd February in the USA.

Posting on Instagram, the star joked in the caption about drinking laws in America, writing, “Today is my last day of being able to under age drink (Hypothetically) !!!!”

The post was paired with a carousel of images from her birthday party (or one of?) where her and her celebrity guests were all dressed to nines! We’re talking lace, plunging necklines and sophisticated little black dresses all accompanied by three pastel purple birthday cakes brimming with candles.

Olivia Rodrigo has turned 21. Picture: Getty

Olivia celebrated her big 21st surrounded by her friends and peers, the likes of which included Tate McRae, The Kid Laroi, Conan Gray and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas. She also made sure to invite her besties Iris Apatow (Euphoria) and Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun), both girls appears alongside Olivia in her music video for 'Bad Ideas Right' and her virtual concert SOUR Prom.

Later that day, Olivia posted another series of images and videos that looked like a combined birthday celebration and pre-GUTS tour celebration. In one photo she posed with a four-tier cake that had the words ‘Spill Your Guts’ decorated on it.

Olivia was dressed far more casually here, repping her Filipino heritage in a Philippines tee and as a canon blows, hundreds of balloons descend from the ceiling.

While this could have been a secondary birthday bash, from the sound of a live band in the background and the location looking like a performance stage, it could also have been a rehearsal ahead of her World GUTS tour.

Olivia Rodrigo gets balloon shower for her 21st birthday

Eagle eyed fans might have noticed that someone specific was missing from Olivia’s birthday snaps. Actor Louis Partridge (Argylle) who’s reportedly been Olivia’s new boyfriend since October 2023 was MIA.

Does this mean the pair are no longer seeing one another? If his Instagram posts of himself at Disneyland posted on her birthday are anything to go by, we’re going to say it might be over between them.

But her birthday isn’t the only thing Olivia is celebrating this week. The night before her birthday bash, the 'Driver’s Licence' singer won two awards at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for Song of the Year ‘Vampire’ and Album of the Year ‘Guts.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.