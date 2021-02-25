Get To Know The Kid Laroi And 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About Him

25 February 2021, 14:23

The Kid Laroi is Australia's latest new artist
The Kid Laroi is Australia's latest new artist.

The Kid Laroi is the name you’re hearing all over Capital at the moment, here’s why.

By Kathryn Knight

The Kid Laroi not only has chart-toppers ‘Without You’, ‘Go’ and ‘Tell Me Why’, he’s worked with the late rapper Juice WRLD and has Justin Bieber in his phonebook.

You’ve definitely heard his songs all over the radio, but now it’s time to get to know Australian artist Kid Laroi a little better.

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Here are five facts you might not have known about this rising star…

The Kid Laroi wanted to be a musician from a young age
The Kid Laroi wanted to be a musician from a young age

The Kid Laroi is 17 years old

Yep, the singer is just 17 years old but has wanted to make music ever since he was a child.

He started writing raps as a kid, filling notebooks with his lyrics and uploading videos of his talents online until he was scouted over Facebook and eventually given “a bunch of studio time.”

He’s got Justin Bieber in his phonebook

There aren’t many bigger artists whose name you’d love to see in your phonebook more than the Biebs.

Kid Laroi explained during a chat on the Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp he’s been FaceTiming Justin since he slid into his DMs, and now a collaboration is in the works.

His real name is far from Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi’s real name is actually Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard.

Laroi reportedly got his stage name from the Kamilaroi, the aboriginal community his mother comes from.

Kid Laroi’s girlfriend Katarina Deme is a TikTok star

The Aussie singer is dating TikTok star Katarina Deme, 16, after they met in LA shortly after he relocated from Sydney.

He said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show he never expected to fall in love so young.

“Around the time that I met her, I just put out the whole F*ck Love project and was not in the vibe of love,” he said.

“But I guess... you can't control some of that type of stuff. It was so ironic.”

He has his own clothing brand

Quick to expand his already fast-growing fortune, Kid Laroi has a clothing brand to his name, Laroi Family.

Clearly taking tips from new pal Bieber, Laroi’s label sells hoodies, jackets and t-shirts all emblazoned with his branding.

