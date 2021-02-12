Exclusive

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

12 February 2021, 08:29

The Kid LAROI said that the 'Sorry' singer sent him a song for the pair of them to work on together, after Justin Bieber praised him.

The Kid LAROI has sky-rocketed up The Official Big Top 40 with his song 'WITHOUT YOU'. Even Justin Bieber is a fan.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, The Kid LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - said that the 'Yummy' pop star had sent him a song for the pair to record together.

> How To Watch Justin Bieber's 'Journals' Concert Live On TikTok

The Kid LAROI spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
The Kid LAROI spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After admitting that Justin had been messaging him on DMs, The Kid LAROI said "[Justin] said 'you brought the sauce', and I started freaking.

"The other day, he FaceTime'd me and he was like 'I think I've got a song for us,' and he sent me the song," he continued, citing Bieber one of his idols, alongside Drake and Kanye West.

Previously, The Kid LAROI has collaborated with the likes of Juice WRLD and blackbear, whilst Justin Bieber has previously released songs with Shawn Mendes, benny blanco and Chance the Rapper.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars, So Make Sure You Don't Miss Any Of It!

