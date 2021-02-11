How To Watch Justin Bieber's ‘Journals’ Concert Live On TikTok

Justin Bieber is putting on a Valentine's concert on TikTok. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/TikTok

By Kathryn Knight

Justin Bieber is saving Valentine’s Day 2021 by performing his album ‘Journals’ live on TikTok.

Just when we’d given up on making any sort of acknowledgment to Valentine’s Day, Justin Bieber had us making plans all over again.

Bieber is becoming fans’ hot date on the day by serenading us all with a live performance of his 2013 compilation album ‘Journals’.

The mini concert will be live on Bieber’s TikTok where he’ll break our hearts and mend them all at the same time.

Here’s how watch Justin's TikTok concert and what time it’ll be on...

Justin Bieber is performing live for a special Valentine's Day show. Picture: Getty

How to watch Justin Bieber’s ‘Journals Live’ concert

You’ll be able to watch Bieber’s ‘Journals’ concert on TikTok on 14 February, where it’ll be streamed on his profile page.

There’s no tickets or virtual permission needed, just head on over to TikTok on Sunday for the platform’s first ever long-form concert.

"I’m excited to bring this show to life," Bieber said ahead of the show. "Journals is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day."

What time is Justin Bieber’s ‘Journals’ performance on TikTok?

Bieber’s Valentine’s Day TikTok concert will air on Sunday evening, meaning for UK fans it’ll actually be early Monday morning at 2am.

For those in North America, that’s 6pm PT and 9pm ET.

It’ll then re-air on Monday at 11am PT and 2pm ET, which is the more sociable hour of 7pm for UK watchers.

