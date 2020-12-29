Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Justin Bieber’s X-Rated Instagram Comment
29 December 2020, 12:27
Justin Bieber made a totally NSFW comment to his wife on Instagram, but Hailey was having none of it.
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are known for splashing their PDAs all over Instagram, but on Monday the pop star took things a little too far.
After Biebs shared a clip of himself singing his song ‘Lonely’ acapella in preparation for his New Year’s Eve livestream concert, ever the supportive wife, Hailey commented: “My jaw??? On the floor.”
And Justin couldn’t help but turn her reply x-rated with his response: “Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.”
But Hailey was not here for her husband’s unnecessary public teasing, shutting him down very quickly.
She wrote: “Omg please go to sleep.”
Who else reckons they were sat next to each other during this entire exchange?
Fans loved the interaction nonetheless, while others said they “could have left this off the gram.”
Bieber has been preparing for his New Year’s Eve livestream event with T-Mobile, sharing clips of his rehearsals in the run-up to his first concert in three years.
