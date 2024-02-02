Billie Eilish Fact File: Age, Brother, Albums, Bond Song And More

Billie Eilish got famous at 14 years old. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

How old is Billie Eilish? Who is her brother Finneas? Here’s everything you need to know including all about her music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful pop stars on the planet and so far she’s been nominated for a whopping 25 Grammys, winning seven to date.

She burst onto the scene when she was just 14 years old when she released 'Ocean Eyes' in 2015, which was later re-released commercially in 2016. From then, Billie's career blew up and she even landed her own Apple TV+ documentary to document her rise to stardom, The World's A Little Blurry, which came out in 2021.

Her fan base recently grew even bigger when she and brother Finneas wrote ‘What Was I Made For’ for the Barbie soundtrack, one of the biggest movies of 2023.

As a well-established household name we’re sure you already know loads about, here’s everything you need to know about LA-born Billie.

From her age and birthday, to her parents are and a closer look at her relationship with brother Finneas – here’s everything you need to know about Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish and Finneas pose with their Golden Globes

How old is Billie Eilish and when is her birthday?

Billie is 22 years old, her birthday is 18th December 2001. Pretty impressive she has seven Grammy wins, two Golden Globes, three BRIT Awards and an Oscar already, right?

Her birthdate makes her a Sagittarius, just like fellow female pop powerhouse Taylor Swift.

Who is Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas?

Billie’s brother Finneas is 26 years old and is a music producer, the only producer she collaborates with on every one of her songs.

He’s also worked with a number of other artists since he and sister Billie found success, including Justin Bieber, Halsey and Kid Cudi.

Finneas O'Connell and sister Billie Eilish often collaborate together. Picture: Getty

What songs is Billie Eilish known for?

Billie has a huge back catalogue of bops, her most famous hits are arguably the below:

‘Bad Guy’

‘Lovely’ with Khalid

‘No Time To Die’

‘What Was I Made For?’

What albums does Billie Eilish have?

Billie has two studio albums:

‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?’ (2019)

‘Happier Than Ever’ (2021)

Billie Eilish burst onto the scene at 14 years old. Picture: Getty

How tall is Billie Eilish?

Billie is approximately 5ft 2in.

Does Billie Eilish have a perfume or fragrance?

Billie actually has three fragrances, aptly named ‘Eilish No.1’, ‘Eilish No.2’ and ‘Eilish No.3’. Like most celebrity perfumes they’v proved hugely successful and are often out of stock soon after they’ve been added to stores.

What was Billie Eilish’s Bond song?

Billie’s incredible Bond song was ‘No Time To Die’ for the 2021 film of the same name. She and brother Finneas wrote and produced the song together and it features orchestration by Hans Zimmer.

The song won them Best Song at the 2022 Oscars when Billie was just 20 years old!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.