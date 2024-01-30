Who's Won The Most GRAMMYs?

30 January 2024, 16:46

Here's who's won the most GRAMMYs ever.
Here's who's won the most GRAMMYs ever. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

As we prep for the 2024 GRAMMYs let's take a look at some GRAMMY award show history.

It's nearly time for the 2024 GRAMMYs which will see performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo.

The show, which is taking place on Sunday 4th February, will be a celebration of the music industry and a reflection of the all the projects in the past year.

7-time GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish is highly anticipated to win a few trophies for her song 'What Was I Made For?' which she penned for the blockbuster film Barbie.

But who currently holds the top spot for the most GRAMMY wins ever? Here's the answer...

Adele, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rich Paul at the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Adele, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rich Paul at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Who has won the most GRAMMYs?

Beyoncé holds the top spot for the most GRAMMY wins.

Beyoncé at the 65th GRAMMY awards
Beyoncé at the 65th GRAMMY awards. Picture: Getty

She has 32 total GRAMMY wins and a whopping 88 nominations. At the 66th annual GRAMMYs in 2024 she isn't up for any nominations but in 2023 she took home four trophies which landed her the title of the artist with the most GRAMMY wins ever.

Closely behind the 'Plastic Off The Sofa' singer is Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti who has 31 GRAMMY wins!

According to the Record Academy the late conductor Georg doesn't only hold the record for the most GRAMMY Awards won in any genre with 31, he also has the most wins in the Classical Field.

Georg Solti with three GRAMMYs
Georg Solti with three GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Another name you'll recognise on the list of artists with the most wins would be Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z who is joint with Kanye West for the most GRAMMY wins by a rap artist, they both have 24 GRAMMY wins.

He's not up for a nom this year but just like his iconic wife he has an astonishing 88 GRAMMY nominations in total.

