Who Is Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

25 January 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 10:52

Here's the full list of performers for the GRAMMYs 2024
Here's the full list of performers for the GRAMMYs 2024. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's the full list of performers for the 66th annual GRAMMYs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Set to be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th annual GRAMMY awards will take place in Los Angeles Sunday February 4th.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo were the first artists to be announced as performers this year and now even more artists have been added to the lineup.

Afro beats star Burna Boy, rapper Travis Scott, and country singer Luke Combs are newly announced names on the performers list.

On January 24th it was announced that five-time GRAMMY winner Billy Joel will be putting on a show after his first single release in decades.

According to the GRAMMYs website additional 2024 performers will be revealed in the coming weeks and we will update this page as they're announced.

Here's everyone we can't wait to see take the stage at the GRAMMYs this year.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie is going to the 66th annual GRAMMYs having already won 7 GRAMMYs in the past
Billie is going to the 66th annual GRAMMYs having already won 7 GRAMMYs in the past. Picture: Getty

Billie already has seven GRAMMYs under her belt and has performed at the show many times.

At this year's awards show she is nominated for six trophies, with five of those dedicated to her song 'What Was I Made For?' which she penned for the blockbuster film Barbie.

2. Billy Joel

Billy Joel is a five-time GRAMMY winner
Billy Joel is a five-time GRAMMY winner. Picture: Getty

Billy Joel aka 'Piano Man' has been nominated for 23 GRAMMYs in his lifetime and is making a well deserved comeback in 2024.

He has announced he will be releasing his first single in decades 'Turn The Lights Back On' which comes out on February 1st, so it's likely the GRAMMYs will see him perform the track for the first time.

3. Burna Boy

Burna Boy has had ten GRAMMY nominations
Burna Boy has had ten GRAMMY nominations. Picture: Getty

The Afro beats icon became the first solo Nigerian artist to win a GRAMMY when he was awarded Best Global Music Album for 'Twice As Tall' in 2021.

He's performing at this year's show with five more nominations.

4. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a three-time GRAMMY award winner
Dua Lipa is a three-time GRAMMY award winner. Picture: Getty

Dua is up for song of the year for 'Dance The Night' which she wrote for the 2023 hit film Barbie.

With an impressive 10 nominations behind her she is set to put on a spellbinding performance at the GRAMMYs.

5. Luke Combs

Luke Combs at the GRAMMYs 2023
Luke Combs at the GRAMMYs 2023. Picture: Getty

Luke Combs will be performing at the GRAMMYs and is up for Best Country Solo Performance for 'Fast Car' - a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 country hit.

6. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia has six trophy nominations this year
Olivia has six trophy nominations this year. Picture: Getty

At just 20 years old it's pretty impressive that Olivia already has 13 GRAMMY nominations to her name.

She's up six trophies this year including Best Song Of The Year for 'Vampire'.

7. Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a 10-time GRAMMY nominee
Travis Scott is a 10-time GRAMMY nominee. Picture: Getty

As well as performing at the 66th annual GRAMMYs Travis is up for Best Rap Album for 'UTOPIA'.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande have this in common

Paul Mescal's New Tattoo Has A Link To Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Anna Maynard is Connor Maynard's younger sister

Who Is The Traitors’ Harry’s Famous Girlfriend Anna Maynard?

The BRIT Award nominations have been revealed

BRIT Awards 2024 Nominations Including Song Of The Year

Here's what happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare

What Happened With Georgia Steel And Tom Clare?

Love Island viewers have noticed one cast mate is getting less screen time

Love Island: All Stars Viewers Notice One Islander Is ‘Missing’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits