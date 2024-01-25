Who Is Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Here's the full list of performers for the GRAMMYs 2024. Picture: Getty

Here's the full list of performers for the 66th annual GRAMMYs.

Set to be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th annual GRAMMY awards will take place in Los Angeles Sunday February 4th.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo were the first artists to be announced as performers this year and now even more artists have been added to the lineup.

Afro beats star Burna Boy, rapper Travis Scott, and country singer Luke Combs are newly announced names on the performers list.

On January 24th it was announced that five-time GRAMMY winner Billy Joel will be putting on a show after his first single release in decades.

According to the GRAMMYs website additional 2024 performers will be revealed in the coming weeks and we will update this page as they're announced.

Here's everyone we can't wait to see take the stage at the GRAMMYs this year.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie is going to the 66th annual GRAMMYs having already won 7 GRAMMYs in the past. Picture: Getty

Billie already has seven GRAMMYs under her belt and has performed at the show many times.

At this year's awards show she is nominated for six trophies, with five of those dedicated to her song 'What Was I Made For?' which she penned for the blockbuster film Barbie.

2. Billy Joel

Billy Joel is a five-time GRAMMY winner. Picture: Getty

Billy Joel aka 'Piano Man' has been nominated for 23 GRAMMYs in his lifetime and is making a well deserved comeback in 2024.

He has announced he will be releasing his first single in decades 'Turn The Lights Back On' which comes out on February 1st, so it's likely the GRAMMYs will see him perform the track for the first time.

3. Burna Boy

Burna Boy has had ten GRAMMY nominations. Picture: Getty

The Afro beats icon became the first solo Nigerian artist to win a GRAMMY when he was awarded Best Global Music Album for 'Twice As Tall' in 2021.

He's performing at this year's show with five more nominations.

4. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a three-time GRAMMY award winner. Picture: Getty

Dua is up for song of the year for 'Dance The Night' which she wrote for the 2023 hit film Barbie.

With an impressive 10 nominations behind her she is set to put on a spellbinding performance at the GRAMMYs.

5. Luke Combs

Luke Combs at the GRAMMYs 2023. Picture: Getty

Luke Combs will be performing at the GRAMMYs and is up for Best Country Solo Performance for 'Fast Car' - a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 country hit.

6. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia has six trophy nominations this year. Picture: Getty

At just 20 years old it's pretty impressive that Olivia already has 13 GRAMMY nominations to her name.

She's up six trophies this year including Best Song Of The Year for 'Vampire'.

7. Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a 10-time GRAMMY nominee. Picture: Getty

As well as performing at the 66th annual GRAMMYs Travis is up for Best Rap Album for 'UTOPIA'.

