Is Taylor Swift Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the GRAMMYs? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Taylor Swift be performing at this year's GRAMMYs? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and SZA are now rumoured to join the performers list for the GRAMMYs 2024.

On January 24th it was announced that five-time GRAMMY winner Billy Joel would be performing at the show and it was understood that more names could be added to the performers list.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are already on the list to perform but could Taylor be joining them on the stage next weekend? Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be joining the GRAMMYs performers list. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift going to be performing at the GRAMMYs this year?

The GRAMMYs have not confirmed whether or not Taylor will be performing at the show in 2024. However, rumours are still around after HITS Daily Double reported that she and SZA could be added to the lineup.

Entertainment Tonight on the other hand have said they have exclusive insight that she will not be performing at the GRAMMYs.

Some sources have told HITS that both artists will perform, while others have said Taylor won't since she has her concerts in Japan which could mean some scheduling problems.

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

So, we won't know for sure if Tay is performing until the GRAMMYs announce it but we will let you know as soon as we know.

Even if she doesn't perform at the 66th annual GRAMMYs she is up for six nominations so she could be taking home a trophy or two (or six)!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.