All The Songs Rumoured To Be On Barbie's Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift To Dua Lipa

Who will be on the Barbie soundtrack? Picture: Getty/Barbie/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

There are a lot of rumours swirling about the Barbie soundtrack, here are all the songs that could appear in the live-action movie...

Fans are on the edge of their seats as they await the release of the Barbie movie, so it comes as no surprise that rumours of a hotly-anticipated soundtrack have begun to emerge.

Reports have been swirling online, predicting which pop songs will be accompanying the Margot Robbie-led adaptation of the beloved doll franchise.

Big names in music are rumoured to have given permission for already-existing bops to be used in the movie, such as Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa; the latter of which is already making an appearance as Mermaid Barbie!

A Twitter post discussing the rumours surrounding the soundtrack went viral after claiming that Britney Spears, Ava Max and Iggy Azalea were also attached.

Watch the first full-length Barbie trailer

Everyone has theories about the Barbie soundtrack. Picture: Getty

The pop culture reporting account Pop Tingz shared a tweet stating that "according to rumours" the likes of 'Shake It Off' and 'Style' could be used.

They also theorised that 'Physical' may be making the tracklist, this comes after speculation that Dua Lipa has also recorded new music for Barbie.

Other tracks mentioned were 'Not Your Barbie Girl' by Ava Max, 'Pretty Girls' by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea, and 'Fancy' also by Iggy Azalea – we're picking up on a theme here!

Dua Lipa could be a singing and acting in Barbie. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

Several Taylor Swift songs are rumoured to be in the film. Picture: Getty

The live-action Barbie soundtrack is rumored to feature already released hits.



According to rumors, the soundtrack will include new songs as well as remixed and re-recorded hits such as Ava Max’s "Not Your Barbie Girl", Dua Lipa’s "Physical", Taylor Swift’s "Shake It Off ×… pic.twitter.com/MEPCTas4BS — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 30, 2023

Last year, it was reported that Doja Cat was being considered for the Barbie soundtrack and that she could be penning an original track for the flick.

In recent months TikTok users have been theorising that Taylor's 'Hits Different' will appear in the film, the fan-favourite bop is a Target exclusive bonus track which only arrived on streaming platforms seven months after the album was released.

The Barbie movie's rumoured soundtrack

'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift

'Style' by Taylor Swift

'Physical' by Dua Lipa

'Not Your Barbie Girl' by Ava Max

'Pretty Girls' by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea

'Fancy' by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

We can't wait to see what the Barbie soundstrack will bring, only time will tell!

