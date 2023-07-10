Barbie’s World Premiere In Pictures: The Dreamiest Pink Carpet Looks
10 July 2023, 15:15
By Hayley Habbouchi
We’ve put together the ultimate lookbook to scroll through the fashion serves at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.
Following weeks of the Barbie movie's stars travelling the world for the film’s press tour, the pink carpet was finally rolled out to host the star-studded cast at the world premiere in Los Angeles.
As we’re just weeks away from the movie of the summer dropping, Barbiecore has quite literally taken over, and cast members Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are just some of the stars who have been honouring their Barbie and Ken roles on the red carpet.
The LA premiere was undoubtedly the icing on the cake of all premieres so far as not only the actors in the flick - but artists featured on the movie’s soundtrack - attended the event over the weekend.
Each look was as jaw-dropping as the last with key Barbie couture ‘fits to dreamland-inspired serves.