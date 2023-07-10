Barbie’s World Premiere In Pictures: The Dreamiest Pink Carpet Looks

10 July 2023, 15:15

All the pink carpet looks at the Barbie world premiere
All the pink carpet looks at the Barbie world premiere. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Hayley Habbouchi

We’ve put together the ultimate lookbook to scroll through the fashion serves at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.

Following weeks of the Barbie movie's stars travelling the world for the film’s press tour, the pink carpet was finally rolled out to host the star-studded cast at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

As we’re just weeks away from the movie of the summer dropping, Barbiecore has quite literally taken over, and cast members Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are just some of the stars who have been honouring their Barbie and Ken roles on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Outfits & Dreamiest Barbiecore Looks That Have Us In A Chokehold

Barbie's Malibu Dream House Is Real And You Can Rent It Out

The LA premiere was undoubtedly the icing on the cake of all premieres so far as not only the actors in the flick - but artists featured on the movie’s soundtrack - attended the event over the weekend.

Each look was as jaw-dropping as the last with key Barbie couture ‘fits to dreamland-inspired serves.

Take a look at all of the pink carpet goodness from Margot & Ryan to Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Issa Rae and many more…

  1. The movie's Barbie & Ken took centre-stage at the world premiere

    Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere
    Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  2. Dua Lipa honoured her mermaid Barbie character in a glistening silver sheer gown

    Dua Lipa at the Barbie premiere
    Dua Lipa at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  3. America Ferrera walked the pink carpet in a soft pink satin co-ord

    America Ferrera at the Barbie premiere
    America Ferrera at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  4. President Barbie Issa Rae embraced Barbiecore with a hot pink cut-out dress

    Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere
    Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  5. Channelling his inner Ken, Michael Cera looked dapper in a salmon pink suit

    Michael Cera at the Barbie premiere
    Michael Cera at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  6. 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig oozed doll couture in a hot pink ensemble

    Greta Gerwig at the Barbie premiere
    Greta Gerwig at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  7. Nicki Minaj stunned at the Barbie world premiere to celebrate her hit soundtrack bop 'Barbie World'

    Nicki Minaj at the Barbie premiere
    Nicki Minaj at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  8. After announcing they were on the soundtrack, siblings and collaborators Finneas & Billie Eilish rocked their Barbie-inspired 'fits at the premiere

    Finneas and Billie Eilish at the Barbie premiere
    Finneas and Billie Eilish at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  9. Ken #2 Simu Liu blew everyone away with his pale blue 'fit which was *so* Ken

    Simu Liu at the Barbie premiere
    Simu Liu at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  10. Barbie girl Margot Robbie paid homage to the 1940s 'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie with her black sparkly ensemble

    Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere
    Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  11. Gymnast Barbie Kate McKinnon sported a two-piece oozing Barbiecore

    Kate McKinnon at the Barbie premiere
    Kate McKinnon at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  12. Ryan Gosling showcased his 'Ken-ergy' in a pink suit for the premiere of his new movie

    Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere
    Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  13. Gal Gadot had heads turning in her striped mini-dress

    Gal Gadot at the Barbie premiere
    Gal Gadot at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

  14. Karol G was dressed in pink from head to toe at the Los Angeles premiere

    Karol G at the Barbie premiere
    Karol G at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On The 'Barbie' Movie: Full Cast, Trailers And Release Date

TV & Film

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Zayn Malik fans think they've worked out who the mystery girl is in his upcoming music video

Who Is The Mystery Girl In Zayn Malik’s New Music Video? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

News

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's rumoured romance is the talk of the internet

Harry Styles Fuels Taylor Russell Dating Rumours After They Were Spotted Together In Vienna

News

Capital advert 2023

Watch Our Brand New, Pop Star-Filled TV Advert Here

TV & Film

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend

Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

Radio

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

News

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spent Fourth of July together

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Spent Fourth Of July Together And Our Hearts Are So Happy

News

Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page Recalls Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour At The Age Of 20

News