Barbie’s World Premiere In Pictures: The Dreamiest Pink Carpet Looks

All the pink carpet looks at the Barbie world premiere. Picture: Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

We’ve put together the ultimate lookbook to scroll through the fashion serves at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.

Following weeks of the Barbie movie's stars travelling the world for the film’s press tour, the pink carpet was finally rolled out to host the star-studded cast at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

As we’re just weeks away from the movie of the summer dropping, Barbiecore has quite literally taken over, and cast members Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are just some of the stars who have been honouring their Barbie and Ken roles on the red carpet.

The LA premiere was undoubtedly the icing on the cake of all premieres so far as not only the actors in the flick - but artists featured on the movie’s soundtrack - attended the event over the weekend.

Each look was as jaw-dropping as the last with key Barbie couture ‘fits to dreamland-inspired serves.

Take a look at all of the pink carpet goodness from Margot & Ryan to Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Issa Rae and many more…

The movie's Barbie & Ken took centre-stage at the world premiere Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Dua Lipa honoured her mermaid Barbie character in a glistening silver sheer gown Dua Lipa at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy America Ferrera walked the pink carpet in a soft pink satin co-ord America Ferrera at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy President Barbie Issa Rae embraced Barbiecore with a hot pink cut-out dress Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Channelling his inner Ken, Michael Cera looked dapper in a salmon pink suit Michael Cera at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig oozed doll couture in a hot pink ensemble Greta Gerwig at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Nicki Minaj stunned at the Barbie world premiere to celebrate her hit soundtrack bop 'Barbie World' Nicki Minaj at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy After announcing they were on the soundtrack, siblings and collaborators Finneas & Billie Eilish rocked their Barbie-inspired 'fits at the premiere Finneas and Billie Eilish at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Ken #2 Simu Liu blew everyone away with his pale blue 'fit which was *so* Ken Simu Liu at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Barbie girl Margot Robbie paid homage to the 1940s 'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie with her black sparkly ensemble Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Gymnast Barbie Kate McKinnon sported a two-piece oozing Barbiecore Kate McKinnon at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Ryan Gosling showcased his 'Ken-ergy' in a pink suit for the premiere of his new movie Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Gal Gadot had heads turning in her striped mini-dress Gal Gadot at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy Karol G was dressed in pink from head to toe at the Los Angeles premiere Karol G at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Alamy

