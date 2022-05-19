All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film. Picture: Getty/Warner Bros

From the release date to all the details on the incredibly talented cast, here is everything we know so far about the live-action adaptation of 'Barbie'!

Production on the Barbie film is well underway and the adaptation's star-studded ensemble cast has taken the internet by storm!

The Barbie franchise is getting its very own live-action adaptation fronted by none other than Margot Robbie, it was announced back in December 2020 that the 31-year-old would be taking on the role of Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Big names such as Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey and Ryan Gosling have also been attached to the project!

The Hollywood flick will give a rom-com twist on the iconic toy line by Mattel, featuring all of your favourite dolls from blonde bombshell Barbie, her toyboy Ken and possibly her younger sister Skipper too!

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig, from it's A-list cast to its rumoured release date!

'Barbie' boasts a star-studded cast fronted by Margot Robbie. Picture: Warner Brothers

Who is in the Barbie film cast?

Get ready for a real box office treat! The Barbie cast is a real hodge-podge of actors that you'll recognise from your favourite films and TV shows.

Of course, Margot is set to shine in the role of Barbie, with only one promotional picture of the Suicide Squad actress in character as the real-life carnation of the fabulous doll – she also serves as one of the movie's producers!

Ryan Gosling will be taking on the role of the central character's boyfriend Ken, however, the plot will include several Barbies and Kens throughout...

Pop star Dua Lipa is also reportedly making an appearance, a source revealed to the tabloids: “Dua is making waves in both music and movies.

“Now she has joined the cast of Barbie alongside big names including Margot, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan," the insider said.

Dua Lipa is rumoured to be involved in the Barbie film. Picture: Getty

Emma Mackey has been announced in the Barbie line-up. Picture: Getty

Emma Mackey, who is often described as Margot's doppelgänger, will make an appearance in the flick alongside, not one but, two Sex Education co-stars – it's a reunion!

Fans have often questioned if Emma is related to Margot, which has led some to theorise that she could be portraying Skipper... only time will tell.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently revealed as the next Doctor Who, is rumoured to be portraying another Ken character.

Sex Education's Connor Swindells and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan will also feature.

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast in the iconic Mattel inspired film. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie is producing the Barbie adaptation. Picture: Getty

Barbie's Cast:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ncuti Gatwa as another Ken

Simu Liu as another Ken

Issa Rae as another Barbie

Hari Nef as another Barbie

Emma Mackey

Nicola Coughlan

Saoirse Ronan

Will Ferrell

America Ferrera

Michael Cera

Kate McKinnon

Connor Swindells

Dua Lipa

When does Margot Robbie's Barbie movie come out?

Despite all the buzz surrounding the Barbie movie, the feature film won't be released in theatres until 2023!

Warner Brother has announced that the hotly-anticipated Greta Gerwig film will come out on July 21 next year.

