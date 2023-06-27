Barbie's Malibu Dream House Is Real And You Can Rent It Out

27 June 2023, 11:31

Barbie has a real-life Malibu Dream House
Barbie has a real-life Malibu Dream House. Picture: Mattel/Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Barbie's Malibu Dream House is no longer just a toy, here's everything you need to know about the Mattel Mansion celebrating the release of Barbie.

The promotion for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been making headlines left, right and centre as the cast and crew prove once again that they've understood the assignment.

The latest marketing marvel to leave fans swooning is a real-life Barbie Dream House that has been erected in none other than Malibu – but it gets better...

'Barbie The Album': The Full Tracklist & Line-Up Of Pop Stars

All The Dolls Behind The Barbie Movie's Characters

Not only does the mansion look like it was painstakingly designed by doll creators Mattel themselves, but it's a fully-functional property available to rent on Airbnb!

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to release new music video for Barbie movie song

Mattel has listed the property on Airbnb
Mattel has listed the property on Airbnb. Picture: Mattel

The hot pink home celebrates the launch of Barbie; the Greta Gerwig-directed film led by Margot Robbie is set to arrive in theatres on July 21.

Not only can fans of the Barbie universe actually stay in the dream house but it's also free of charge – a dream indeed! The Malibu pad is available for two, one-night stays from the day of the movie's release.

The no doubt highly competitive booking opens on July 17 at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Time.

But this isn't the first time the Mattel mansion has been open to the public, back in 2019 it was listed on Airbnb to celebrate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.

Every room is a pink Barbie dream
Every room is a pink Barbie dream. Picture: Mattel
Fans can rent it out for one night only from July 21
Fans can rent it out for one night only from July 21. Picture: Mattel
All the fitting were inspired by the Mattel toy
All the fitting were inspired by the Mattel toy. Picture: Mattel

Photos of the abode have been taking the internet by storm as everyone has taken on Barbie-mania mode, the property looks every inch like the real Dream House toy that was released in 1962 (just far, far bigger).

The beachfront property has, believe it or not, gotten even pinker since it was last on the market after a renovation fit for the film's promotional campaign.

The designers clearly thought of everything and each part of the dream house is modelled after its toy counterpart, the attention to detail is astounding!

There's a light-up dancefloor, a life-size toy wardobe, a swimming pool complete with 'Ken' floaties, a fitness studio, a hot pink BBQ set-up and so much more. Basically, if can you think of it... it's probably there!

