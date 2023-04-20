The Dolls That Inspired The Barbie Movies' Characters
20 April 2023, 17:53
All the Barbie characters are inspired by actual Matell dolls, here's the history behind President Barbie, Doctors Barbie, Midge, Allan and more...
Barbie will undeniably be the movie of the summer, it may be three months away but nobody can stop talking about it!
The trailers for the Margot Robbie-led film have been pretty cryptic thus far and not much has been revealed about the plot of the anticipated flick.
Barbie's promotional poster made quite the splash as it gave fans their first look at Greta Gerwig's incredible cast and the line-up of actors is out of this world!
The pictures saw the star-studded cast in costume as doctors, politicians, mermaids and many more – but which dolls inspired these characters?
Read on to see each original Matell doll and their silver screen counterparts...
Watch the first full-length Barbie trailer
Margot Robbie's swimsuit look pays homage to the first-ever Barbie doll from 1959
Emerald Fennell plays Barbie's Midge, the controversial 'pregnant doll' from 1963
President Barbie first made an appearance in 1992 and now Issa Rae picks up the baton
Hari Nef plays the doctor doll, Barbie first took up medicine in 1973
Dua Lipa makes a splash as Barbie Mermaid, the toy originally hit shelves in the 2010s
Michael Cera plays Ken's best buddy Allan, a doll that dates back to 1964
And finally, a Barbie we're all familiar with... one that's suffered an impromptu haircut
Which Barbie are you?
