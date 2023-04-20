The Dolls That Inspired The Barbie Movies' Characters

20 April 2023, 17:53

All the Barbie characters are inspired by real dolls...
All the Barbie characters are inspired by real dolls... Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All the Barbie characters are inspired by actual Matell dolls, here's the history behind President Barbie, Doctors Barbie, Midge, Allan and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbie will undeniably be the movie of the summer, it may be three months away but nobody can stop talking about it!

The trailers for the Margot Robbie-led film have been pretty cryptic thus far and not much has been revealed about the plot of the anticipated flick.

Barbie's promotional poster made quite the splash as it gave fans their first look at Greta Gerwig's incredible cast and the line-up of actors is out of this world!

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend

The pictures saw the star-studded cast in costume as doctors, politicians, mermaids and many more – but which dolls inspired these characters?

Read on to see each original Matell doll and their silver screen counterparts...

Watch the first full-length Barbie trailer

  1. Margot Robbie's swimsuit look pays homage to the first-ever Barbie doll from 1959

    Margot Robbie stuns as Barbie
    Margot Robbie stuns as Barbie. Picture: Alamy/Barbie
    She wore the iconic 1959 swimsuit
    She wore the iconic 1959 swimsuit. Picture: Barbie/YouTube

  2. Emerald Fennell plays Barbie's Midge, the controversial 'pregnant doll' from 1963

    Midge is played by Emerald Fennell
    Midge is played by Emerald Fennell. Picture: Getty/Barbie

  3. President Barbie first made an appearance in 1992 and now Issa Rae picks up the baton

    Issa Rae plays President Barbie
    Issa Rae plays President Barbie. Picture: Alamy/Barbie

  4. Hari Nef plays the doctor doll, Barbie first took up medicine in 1973

    Hari Nef plays Doctor Barbie
    Hari Nef plays Doctor Barbie. Picture: Getty/Barbie

  5. Dua Lipa makes a splash as Barbie Mermaid, the toy originally hit shelves in the 2010s

    Dua Lipa plays a Barbie mermaid
    Dua Lipa plays a Barbie mermaid. Picture: Alamay/Barbie

  6. Michael Cera plays Ken's best buddy Allan, a doll that dates back to 1964

    Michael Cera is Allan
    Michael Cera is Allan. Picture: Alamy/Barbie

  7. And finally, a Barbie we're all familiar with... one that's suffered an impromptu haircut

    Kate McKinnon plays a well-loved Barbie
    Kate McKinnon plays a well-loved Barbie. Picture: Alamy/Barbie

Which Barbie are you?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly been shooting her first music video

Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Jets Off To Turkey' To Shoot Music Video For First Solo Single

News

Twilight is coming to TV

The Twilight Saga Is Becoming A Television Series

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber spoke out...

Hailey Bieber Issues A Statement About Her Mental Health

News

The lowdown on XO, Kitty from the cast to the release date

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

TV & Film

There's been a devastating update on Levi Davis' disappearance

Missing Levi Davis Is Feared To Have Drowned In Barcelona Port In Devastating New Update

News