Who Is Ice Spice? The Lowdown On Her Rise To Fame, Real Name & Taylor Swift Collaboration

25 May 2023, 12:45

Everything you need to know about Gen-Z's biggest rap star, Ice Spice
Everything you need to know about Gen-Z's biggest rap star, Ice Spice. Picture: Getty
Get to know rapper Ice Spice as she’s announced a new collaboration with Taylor Swift - here’s how she became famous, her age, net worth and her dating history.

Ice Spice is the rap star who has taken over the internet in the past year and she’s now about to drop a song with Taylor Swift!

The rising star has everyone obsessed from Kim Kardashian to her daughter North West and now her upcoming collab with Tay for the ‘Karma’ remix, which will be part of the ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ deluxe album, is coming out on May 26th.

But as she continues to dominate the music industry, fans are keen to know who exactly is Ice Spice? What’s her real name and how old is she?

Here’s what you need to know about Ice Spice from how she rose to fame to who she’s dating…

Ice Spice began her career in 2021
Who is Ice Spice - what’s her real name & age?

Ice Spice’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston and she’s currently 23 at the time of writing.

She was born on January 1st, 2000 and is from The Bronx, New York.

She previously revealed that she came up with her now-stage name at the age of 14 after using ‘Ice Spice’ as the username for her Finsta account at the time.

What is Ice Spice’s net worth?

According to a number of outlets, the rap star is said to be worth around $2 million (£1.6 million) as of 2023 thanks to the success of her multiple hit songs and her live shows.

How did Ice Spice get famous?

Ice Spice first went viral in January 2021 after taking part in the ‘Buss It’ challenge, which was one of the most popular trends on the platform at the time.

She has since taken down the video, but recalling her first moment of viral fame, she told Elle earlier this year that it was crazy’ as she sat refreshing the video and was shocked by the likes and views she received.

Ice Spice then dropped her first song ‘Bully Freestyle’ in March of the same year, but hit viral fame once again on TikTok in August 2022 with her hit track ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’, which saw her soar into the next chapter of her career.

She has since gone on to release hit tracks such as ‘Bikini Bottom’, ‘Gangsta Boo’ with Lil Tjay, ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’ with PinkPantheress and ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki Minaj.

Outside of music, Ice Spice has also modelled for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Ice Spice’s ‘Karma’ collaboration with Taylor Swift

Cracking into the world of pop after dabbling in ALT music and rap/drill, Ice Spice announced her collaboration with pop royalty Taylor Swift as they’re set to collaborate on the remix of Tay’s ‘Karma’.

In the process of announcing the new track, the ‘Lover’ songstress called Ice Spice ‘the one to watch’, while the rapstress branded Taylor ‘the coolest person on earth’.

Who is Ice Spice dating?

As of 2023, Ice Spice appears to be single, but that hasn’t stopped rumours floating around about her love life.

She’s been romantically linked to Drake, Lil Tjay, Pete Davidson and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin in the past, but Ice Spice appears to have brushed off all of the rumours.

