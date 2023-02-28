Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

28 February 2023, 16:24

Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice
Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice.
Twitter was sent into meltdown after rumours began circulating that Pete Davidson was dating rapper Ice Spice.

Rumours that Pete Davidson and Ice Spice are dating have taken over the internet.

Speculation that the comedian is dating one of the rap world’s ‘it’ girls soon went viral on Twitter and fans have been trying to work out how the rumour began.

Pete has famously dated a string of high-profile celebs in the past including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Phoebe Dynevor and has most recently been linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders - so it’s safe to say some fans aren’t surprised at the new unlikely pairing.

But is Pete really dating Ice Spice?

Here’s what we know about the rumours so far…

The internet was sent into meltdown over rumours that Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice
The internet was sent into meltdown over rumours that Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice. Picture: Getty

Is Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice?

It’s unclear where the rumours began, but it seems speculation that there was a budding romance between Pete and the ‘Munch’ rapper came from Twitter, with many tweets about their rumoured relationship going viral.

One fan tweeted: “Living in the multiverse where Pete Davidson bagged Ice Spice.”

“The streets are saying Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice. It’s not fair,” penned another.

A third said: “Pete Davidson dating ice spice? Streets is done.”

However, according to TMZ, the rumours are false and were just an ‘internet joke’ that got out of hand.

Pete and the ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ star are yet to address the claims themselves.

Ice Spice was romantically linked to Pete Davidson in Twitter rumours
Ice Spice was romantically linked to Pete Davidson in Twitter rumours. Picture: Alamy
Pete Davidson is thought to be dating Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson is thought to be dating Chase Sui Wonders. Picture: Getty

Who is Pete Davidson’s girlfriend in 2023?

Pete is thought to be dating his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders after the pair were spotted hanging out on numerous dates since December.

According to numerous reports, the pair were even spotted sharing a number of kisses on their dates and can be seen getting cosy in PDA pictures.

Pete and Chase are thought to have begun dating after his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski fizzled out in November, just a short few months after his split from Kim Kardashian.

