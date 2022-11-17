Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Appear To Confirm Romance As They Cosy Up In PDA Photos

17 November 2022, 11:42

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted getting cosy in their first PDA photos
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted getting cosy in their first PDA photos. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have seemingly confirmed they’re dating.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s alleged romance is all everyone can talk about as the hottest new couple sent fans into a frenzy with dating rumours earlier this week.

After celeb gossip page DeuxMoi shared the shock spotting of the pair allegedly out on a date together as a fan witnessed them out in Brooklyn together ‘holding hands’, reports have been buzzing about the new romance.

Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

And now their first PDA snaps have been shared, via PageSix, as Pete, 29, and Emily, 31, seemingly confirmed the rumours.

In the pictures, the pair are wearing matching grey sweatpants and black puffer jackets as they met to celebrate the comedian’s 29th birthday.

Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Picture: Alamy
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted getting cosy
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted getting cosy. Picture: Alamy

The couple appeared to be all smiles while they embraced each other in a hug before walking down a hallway together in a residential building.

The photos come after a source told Us Weekly that they have been dating ‘for a couple months now’.

The insider also revealed that they are in ‘the very early stages, but both really like each other’.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” they added.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split in August
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split in August. Picture: Getty
Emily Ratajkowski divorced her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in September
Emily Ratajkowski divorced her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. Picture: Alamy
Emily Ratajkowski 'liked' a tweet about 'dating' Pete Davidson
Emily Ratajkowski 'liked' a tweet about 'dating' Pete Davidson. Picture: Twitter

Both stars were involved in high-profile relationships earlier this year, as Pete split from Kim Kardashian in August after nine months of dating, with reports saying at the time it was due to their conflicting and demanding work schedules.

Meanwhile, model Emily separated from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in the summer and went on to file for divorce from him in September following reports that the film producer was unfaithful during their marriage.

The pair share a one-year-old son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily and Pete are yet to announce their new romance, however, the former ‘liked’ a tweet earlier this week by Dionne Warwick, in which the musical icon joked about dating Pete next.

