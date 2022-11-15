Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

15 November 2022, 11:17 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 15:11

Pete Davidson has moved on
Pete Davidson has moved on. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson has reportedly moved on from his split with Kim Kardashian after he was seen on a date with Emily Ratajkowski.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports whirr that Pete Davidson has begun dating Emily Ratajkowski after the pair were spotted together.

Pete, 28, and Emily, 31, both ended highly-publicised relationships earlier this year, with the model splitting from her husband and the comedian breaking up with Kim Kardashian this summer.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

The internet was sent into a tailspin when DeuxMoi shared a shocking celebrity spotting, the post read: "Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together [sic].

"Holding hands and ALLLLL," the fan wrote, raising everyone's suspicions in the process.

Pete Davidson was spotted with the model earlier this month
Pete Davidson was spotted with the model earlier this month. Picture: Getty

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the hottest new A-list pairing has been dating "for a couple months now”.

The source admitted that the romance is still new and in "the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” they revealed.

Pete famously split from Kardashian in August after nine months of dating, after they first made headlines with their relationship back in October 2021.

Sources revealed at the time that the pair decided to call it quits after struggling with long distance and their demanding work schedules.

Pete and Kim broke up in August 2022
Pete and Kim broke up in August 2022. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard. Picture: Alamy

Around the same time, Emily separated from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, she then went on to file for divorce following reports that the film producer was unfaithful during their marriage.

The exes continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Last month, the mum-of-one told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that her new singlehood has been a journey.

She said: "I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity."

If the rumours are true then Ratajkowski's single days could be coming to an end...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Get to know Molly-Mae Hague's parents

Who Are Molly-Mae Hague’s Parents? Meet Her Mum & Dad

Here are the most successful kings and queens of the jungle

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

TV & Film

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Emily Ratajkowski

Features

Dua Lipa will not be performing in Qatar

Dua Lipa Shuts Down Claims She'll Be Performing In Qatar

Jacques admitted he still has feelings for Love Island ex Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill Admits He Still Has Feelings For Ex Paige Thorne

Some of Harry's best show-stopping concert moments...

All The Show-Stealing Harry Styles Concert Moments: From Proposals To Baby Reveals

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star