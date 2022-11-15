Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Pete Davidson has moved on. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson has reportedly moved on from his split with Kim Kardashian after he was seen on a date with Emily Ratajkowski.

Reports whirr that Pete Davidson has begun dating Emily Ratajkowski after the pair were spotted together.

Pete, 28, and Emily, 31, both ended highly-publicised relationships earlier this year, with the model splitting from her husband and the comedian breaking up with Kim Kardashian this summer.

The internet was sent into a tailspin when DeuxMoi shared a shocking celebrity spotting, the post read: "Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together [sic].

"Holding hands and ALLLLL," the fan wrote, raising everyone's suspicions in the process.

Pete Davidson was spotted with the model earlier this month. Picture: Getty

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the hottest new A-list pairing has been dating "for a couple months now”.

The source admitted that the romance is still new and in "the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” they revealed.

Pete famously split from Kardashian in August after nine months of dating, after they first made headlines with their relationship back in October 2021.

Sources revealed at the time that the pair decided to call it quits after struggling with long distance and their demanding work schedules.

Pete and Kim broke up in August 2022. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard. Picture: Alamy

Around the same time, Emily separated from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, she then went on to file for divorce following reports that the film producer was unfaithful during their marriage.

The exes continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Last month, the mum-of-one told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that her new singlehood has been a journey.

She said: "I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity."

If the rumours are true then Ratajkowski's single days could be coming to an end...

