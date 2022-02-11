Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship from when they began dating to when they first met.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the couple nobody saw coming in 2021!

After the KUWTK star filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West after six years of marriage, she moved on with the Saturday Night Live comedian, making headlines everywhere.

The couple have looked super loved-up in each snap we see of them - but just how long have they been dating and when did they first meet?

Here’s a look inside Kim and Pete’s full relationship timeline…

How long have Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson been dating? Picture: Instagram

When did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson start dating?

Kim and Pete first faced dating rumours in October 2021 shortly after the mother-of-four appeared on SNL.

Just a few weeks after Kim appeared on the show, she and Pete celebrated Halloween together by going on a date to an amusement park, where they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster.

They first went public with their relationship in November, where they were pictured on a string of romantic dates.

The 28-year-old comedian was also spotted with what appeared to be a pretty big love bite on his neck later that month…

Pete has since gone on to call Kim his 'girlfriend' in a recent interview which really got fans in their feels!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October last year. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend in a recent interview. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

When did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first meet?

Although some fans thought Kim and Pete first acquainted during her SNL appearance, it turns out the pair have known each other for years.

Fans resurfaced the time Kim posted Pete to her social media accounts in 2019 after she and Kanye went for dinner with him a few years ago.

Pete even ended up picking up the tab during their fancy dinner - which was joined by Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet - in a very awkward turn of events.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a kiss on SNL. Picture: CBS

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic holiday

Kim and Pete have been enjoying a series of fun-filled outings during their romance so far.

They jetted off to The Bahamas in January to celebrate the New Year, where fans were even convinced that Pete was taking snaps of his girlfriend to post on the ‘gram.

You know what they say, couples who baecation together, stay together, right?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jetted off to the Bahamas together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

