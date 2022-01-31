Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Met Years Ago When They Went For Dinner With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian fans are just realising that she met Pete Davidson years ago while she was still with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship goes way back as it turns out the pair met years ago when the reality TV star was still with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim began dating Pete in October last year after she appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside the comedian, just eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye.

Ray J Responds To Kanye West’s Claims Of A Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

However, fans have now resurfaced the time the trio’s paths crossed for an entirely different reason - when they went for dinner together in 2019.

In case you’re just as confused as we are, here’s what went down.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019. Picture: Getty

It all began when Pete and actor Timothee Chalamet joined together to celebrate rapper Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday three years ago, and Kimye showed up soon after.

Kim even shared the snaps of Kanye and Pete dining together on social media.

Recalling the all-star dinner just a few short months after it happened, Pete joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to explain a rather awkward story about what went down that evening.

It turns out Pete was stuck with the hefty bill for the dinner after he had already slipped his credit card to the waiter when he initially thought he would just be eating with Kid Cudi and Timothee.

I’ve been wanting for this theory to emerge 🧐😂 https://t.co/oyTnTI1a46 — Madeline Elise (@MadelineElise) December 12, 2021

THIS HAS BEEN MY THEORY ALL ALONG https://t.co/EZvzFueabr — fredo (@justfredo_21) December 12, 2021

However, he was soon after told that Kimye would be joining them at fancy restaurant Nobu, which meant he ended up picking up the tab for everyone.

Fans have been resurfacing the story, with one tweeting: “Pete davidson is dating kim k just to get back at kanye for making him pay for dinner at nobu.”

Another replied, joking: “THIS HAS BEEN MY THEORY ALL ALONG.”

“I love this plot,” added a third.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital