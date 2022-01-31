Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Met Years Ago When They Went For Dinner With Kanye West

31 January 2022, 15:00

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian fans are just realising that she met Pete Davidson years ago while she was still with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship goes way back as it turns out the pair met years ago when the reality TV star was still with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim began dating Pete in October last year after she appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside the comedian, just eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye.

Ray J Responds To Kanye West’s Claims Of A Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

However, fans have now resurfaced the time the trio’s paths crossed for an entirely different reason - when they went for dinner together in 2019.

In case you’re just as confused as we are, here’s what went down.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went for dinner with Pete Davidson in 2019. Picture: Getty

It all began when Pete and actor Timothee Chalamet joined together to celebrate rapper Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday three years ago, and Kimye showed up soon after.

Kim even shared the snaps of Kanye and Pete dining together on social media.

Recalling the all-star dinner just a few short months after it happened, Pete joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to explain a rather awkward story about what went down that evening.

It turns out Pete was stuck with the hefty bill for the dinner after he had already slipped his credit card to the waiter when he initially thought he would just be eating with Kid Cudi and Timothee.

However, he was soon after told that Kimye would be joining them at fancy restaurant Nobu, which meant he ended up picking up the tab for everyone.

Fans have been resurfacing the story, with one tweeting: “Pete davidson is dating kim k just to get back at kanye for making him pay for dinner at nobu.”

Another replied, joking: “THIS HAS BEEN MY THEORY ALL ALONG.”

“I love this plot,” added a third.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album

Is Olivia Rodrigo Making A New Album? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit

Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star