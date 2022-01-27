Ray J Responds To Kanye West’s Claims Of A Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ray J has hit out at Kanye West’s claims he made a second sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ray J has responded to Kanye West’s claims that the rapper made a second ‘unseen’ sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this week, the ‘Donda’ star appeared on Jason Lee’s ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ podcast, where he candidly spoke about his relationship with his estranged wife and his recent claims that he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Photoshop Leg Blunder

Kanye went on to make some wild claims about Kim’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, whom she made a sex tape with and was famously leaked in 2007.

However, Ye claimed a second tape exists shortly after commenting about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian has a second sex tape with Ray J. Picture: Alamy

Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape. Picture: Getty

He said: “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, ‘Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?

"I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it."

However, a representative for Kim told E! News in a statement: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip."

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian denied Kanye's claims. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists," the statement continued, "After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Following Kim’s response, Ray J has now weighed in and urged Kanye to stop.

“This needs to stop. I also have kids,” tweeted Ray J.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital