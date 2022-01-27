Ray J Responds To Kanye West’s Claims Of A Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

27 January 2022, 12:54

Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape
Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ray J has hit out at Kanye West’s claims he made a second sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ray J has responded to Kanye West’s claims that the rapper made a second ‘unseen’ sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this week, the ‘Donda’ star appeared on Jason Lee’s ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ podcast, where he candidly spoke about his relationship with his estranged wife and his recent claims that he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Photoshop Leg Blunder

Kanye went on to make some wild claims about Kim’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, whom she made a sex tape with and was famously leaked in 2007.

However, Ye claimed a second tape exists shortly after commenting about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian has a second sex tape with Ray J
Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian has a second sex tape with Ray J. Picture: Alamy
Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape
Ray J has hit out at Kanye's claims of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape. Picture: Getty

He said: “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, ‘Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?

"I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it." 

However, a representative for Kim told E! News in a statement: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip."

Kim Kardashian denied Kanye's claims
Kim Kardashian denied Kanye's claims. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists," the statement continued, "After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Following Kim’s response, Ray J has now weighed in and urged Kanye to stop.

“This needs to stop. I also have kids,” tweeted Ray J.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Harry Styles lookalike Harry Johnson's side profile looks more like the pop star

Too Hot To Handle's Harry Johnson Looks Just Like Harry Styles In One Small Moment From The Show
When will Dua Lipa release another album?

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

All the ages of the Navarro cheer squad in Netflix's Cheer

All The Ages Of The Navarro Cheer Squad On Netflix

When will Adele's Las Vegas residency be rescheduled?

Adele Fans Fear She Wont Return To Las Vegas – ‘When Are Her New Concert Dates?’

Everything we know so far about Too Hot To handle season 4

Will There Be A Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star