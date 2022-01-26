Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West’s Claim She’s In Second Sex Tape With Ex Ray J

Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian appears in a second sex tape. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian has set the record straight after ex-husband Kanye West claimed she appeared in a second sex tape with ex Ray J.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is taking a complicated turn, after he spoke out about their relationship in an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked.

As well as saying he sent his cousin to talk to Kim and tell her North shouldn’t be on TikTok and that security should never get in the way of him and his kids, Ye claimed his ex-wife appeared in a second sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

A rep for Kim denied to E! News that a second sex tape exists.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split at the start of 2021. Picture: Getty

Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was famously leaked in 2007, but Ye said during the interview she appeared in another video with him.

Talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson before recalling the incident, Ye said: “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, ‘Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?"

He went on: "I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it."

Ye said Kim cried because “it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

Ye claimed Ray J had another sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

A representative for Kim told E! News in a statement: "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip."

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Kim moved on from ex-husband Kim at the end of last year, with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, while Ye has been dating actress Julia Fox since the start of the year.

