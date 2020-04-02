On Air Now
Kim Kardashian was married twice before she met husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian has been married to husband Kanye West since 2012, but before she found love with her rapper beau – whom she now shares four children with – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was married to Kris Humphries and had a few other serious relationships.
The reality TV queen was first married as a teenager in 2000 to Damon Thomas and who can forget her whirlwind marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries?
With an age gap of 10 years between them, Kim was just 19 when she married music producer Damon Thomas.
Their marriage lasted three years from 2000 to 2003, with Kim claiming in the divorce papers he had become controlling.
Although Kim rarely spoke about their relationship, she did reveal to Scott Discick in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she was “on ecstasy” when she married Damon.
Now best known as the rapper who made a sex tape with Kim, Ray J dated the reality TV queen on and off until 2007, which is when the singer is said to have sold their, erm, intimate video.
Kim dated TV star Nick Lachey in 2006 following his high-profile divorce from Jessica Simpson.
Years after splitting from Kim Nick claimed she used him for publicity, telling a US tabloid: “We went to a movie. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside.”
Kim and TV presenter Nick dated from 2006 to 2007 and apparently split over the sex tape she’d made with Ray J.
Nick, who shares two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, said on The Howard Stern Show: “This was my issue. We talked about this tape…And she told me there was no tape… She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape?”
Kim and NFL star Reggie dated from 2007 to 2009 before breaking up and later reuniting, but they eventually ended amicably.
Despite branding their romance “the real deal”, Kim and American football player Miles split in 2010 following a long-distance romance.
According to People there was “no huge reason except their distance apart” that led to their split.
Who can forget Kim and basketball player Kris were married for just 72 days in 2011?
Kris later described their marriage as “brutal but 100 per cent real” when hit by claims their relationship was fake.
Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and they married in 2014.
They now have four kids; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months.
