Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Kim Kardashian was married twice before she met husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has been married to husband Kanye West since 2012, but before she found love with her rapper beau – whom she now shares four children with – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was married to Kris Humphries and had a few other serious relationships.

The reality TV queen was first married as a teenager in 2000 to Damon Thomas and who can forget her whirlwind marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries?

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas

Damon Thomas was married to Kim Kardashian for four years. Picture: Getty

With an age gap of 10 years between them, Kim was just 19 when she married music producer Damon Thomas.

Their marriage lasted three years from 2000 to 2003, with Kim claiming in the divorce papers he had become controlling.

Although Kim rarely spoke about their relationship, she did reveal to Scott Discick in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she was “on ecstasy” when she married Damon.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape was leaked after they split. Picture: Getty

Now best known as the rapper who made a sex tape with Kim, Ray J dated the reality TV queen on and off until 2007, which is when the singer is said to have sold their, erm, intimate video.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey

Kim Kardashian dated Nick Lachey for a short time. Picture: Getty

Kim dated TV star Nick Lachey in 2006 following his high-profile divorce from Jessica Simpson.

Years after splitting from Kim Nick claimed she used him for publicity, telling a US tabloid: “We went to a movie. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside.”

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon were together for almost a year. Picture: Getty

Kim and TV presenter Nick dated from 2006 to 2007 and apparently split over the sex tape she’d made with Ray J.

Nick, who shares two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, said on The Howard Stern Show: “This was my issue. We talked about this tape…And she told me there was no tape… She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape?”

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush. Picture: Getty

Kim and NFL star Reggie dated from 2007 to 2009 before breaking up and later reuniting, but they eventually ended amicably.

Kim Kardashian and Miles Austin

Kim Kardashian and Miles Austin split due to their long-distance relationship. Picture: Getty

Despite branding their romance “the real deal”, Kim and American football player Miles split in 2010 following a long-distance romance.

According to People there was “no huge reason except their distance apart” that led to their split.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' marriage lasted 72 days. Picture: Getty

Who can forget Kim and basketball player Kris were married for just 72 days in 2011?

Kris later described their marriage as “brutal but 100 per cent real” when hit by claims their relationship was fake.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and they married in 2014.

They now have four kids; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashian News And Gossip