Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose? It must be the new season of The Kardashians. Here's what we know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard making an appearance on the show.

At this point I think we should all throw away our 2024 bingo cards because from Taylor Swift's double album drop to Harry Styles' breakup, we can't keep track with all the curveballs being thrown this year - and this might be the most unexpected twist yet.

The Kardashians is back for season five and it appears that Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose Blanchard become acquainted on the show. We say 'unexpected' but in reality, the union might not surprise everyone, with Kim's work with law and prison reform and, well, Gypsy's time in prison, it may have been inevitable that the two public figures would cross paths.

But still not, everyone can believe it. Gypsy was released from prison at the end of 2023 and her time back in the real world has been nothing short of surprising, with a divorce, a new relationship and even a cosmetic transformation, she's had the world glued to her every move.

At the start of the season's first episode we are introduced to Gypsy in a super fleeting moment that teases her appearance later on in the show. So, is Gypsy Rose really starring in The Kardashians, and if so, when and why?

Kim Kardashian has put her her lawyer dreams on 'pause' after passing the baby bar exam. Picture: Alamy

Is Gypsy Rose in the new season of The Kardashians?

Yep! Her debut on the reality show was teased at the start of season five's first episode. We see Gypsy opening the door to Kim and greeting her warmly.

Kim greets her with a hug and says, "hi Gypsy", who says "hi" back before the camera cuts to Kris Jenner saying: "Welcome back to season five."

The season was filmed during the autumn of 2023 and Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December but because the clip is so short it's unclear as to whether Kim and Gypsy met while she was in prison or afterwards.

When is Gypsy Rose going to be on The Kardashians?

Her appearance on the reality show has only been teased so we don't know when she'll feature as - at the time of writing - there is only one episode out of season 5. However, the season is expected to have ten episodes like the ones that came before so keep your eyes peeled from episode 2-10!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to make appearance on The Kardashians

Why is Gypsy Rose in season 5 of The Kardashians?

It's most likely that Gypsy and Kim are going to be discussing prison reform. In 2017 Kim declared Gypsy's documentary Mommy Dead And Dearest as a must-watch true crime show and at the time Gypsy responded, saying: "Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system."

The Kardashian sister has been very open about her journey into law, following in her father Robert Kardashian's footsteps, and one area she's been most vocal about is prison reform and advocating for inmates to get released early. In 2018 she was involved with getting President Donald Trump to support the First Step Act, which enacted major reforms in the US prison system.

Whilst in prison Gypsy Rose filmed another documentary called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and spoke a lot about how she'd grown and learnt during her time in prison.

Gypsy Rose has had a 'transformation' since being released from prison. Picture: Getty

However, when Gypsy was released, during her press tour she had said that she didn't relate to being referred to as a 'murderer' despite pleading guilty to second-degree murder, after helping her boyfriend kill her abusive mum.

After sometime she apologised for the statement saying: "To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry.

"I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

