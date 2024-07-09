Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with boyfriend Ken Urker. Picture: @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta via Instagram, GypsyRoseBlanchard via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are set to welcome their first child after reuniting as a couple.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is about to become a mother. Yep, Gypsy has just announced that she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first baby.

Taking to her YouTube channel on 9th July, Gypsy confirmed that she is pregnant in a video titled, 'I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far'.

In the video, Gypsy said: "I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025."

She adds: "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Elsewhere in the video, Gypsy addresses concerns that many people might have about her becoming a mother so soon after being released from prison.

She said: "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother."

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," an emotional Gypsy then added. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

Gypsy recently reunited with former fiancé Ken after separating from husband of almost two years Ryan Anderson in March 2024.

Gypsy and Ken got engaged back in 2019. They were engaged for four months before Ken called it off. Gypsy called their split her "first experience with real heartbreak", later explaining that Ken wasn't comfortable with the level of attention and scrutiny that their relationship was getting as a result of Hulu's The Act series.

Despite their break up, they remained friends and ended up reconnecting in April 2024. Speaking to E! News about their relationship, Gypsy confessed that she knew Ken was "the one" way back in 2017.

"It wasn't until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected," Gypsy continued. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."

