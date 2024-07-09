Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Ken Urker

9 July 2024, 18:29 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 18:35

Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with boyfriend Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with boyfriend Ken Urker. Picture: @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta via Instagram, GypsyRoseBlanchard via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are set to welcome their first child after reuniting as a couple.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is about to become a mother. Yep, Gypsy has just announced that she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first baby.

Taking to her YouTube channel on 9th July, Gypsy confirmed that she is pregnant in a video titled, 'I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far'.

In the video, Gypsy said: "I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025."

She adds: "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Elsewhere in the video, Gypsy addresses concerns that many people might have about her becoming a mother so soon after being released from prison.

She said: "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother."

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," an emotional Gypsy then added. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far

Gypsy recently reunited with former fiancé Ken after separating from husband of almost two years Ryan Anderson in March 2024.

Gypsy and Ken got engaged back in 2019. They were engaged for four months before Ken called it off. Gypsy called their split her "first experience with real heartbreak", later explaining that Ken wasn't comfortable with the level of attention and scrutiny that their relationship was getting as a result of Hulu's The Act series.

Despite their break up, they remained friends and ended up reconnecting in April 2024. Speaking to E! News about their relationship, Gypsy confessed that she knew Ken was "the one" way back in 2017.

"It wasn't until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected," Gypsy continued. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship Timeline

Little Mix

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Love Island

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits