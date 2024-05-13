Gypsy Rose Blanchard Turns Comments Off Over Mother's Day Tribute Video

"No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard just shared a sweet message for the "strong and wonderful" mother figures in her life in honour of Mother's Day, and also took the time to slam the trolls who light up her comments with "negative bulls---" about her actual mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

In case you haven't already seen, Gypsy has returned to social media a few months after completely removing herself from all social media platforms. Gypsy initially stepped back from social media following advice from her parole officer.

Since then, Gypsy has separated from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancée Ken Urker. She has also started a new TikTok account with the username @gypsyblanchard.tiktok.

On Sunday (May 12), Gypsy posted a new TikTok video celebrating her stepmother Kristy, her boyfriend Ken's mother Raina and her Aunt Bicky who have all supported her in various ways throughout the last 8 and a half years.

In the video, Gypsy says: "I did turn off the comments to this video because I don't wanna hear any negative bulls---. If you wanna talk sh-- about me, by all means, I don't give a eff. Go do it on your own platform, but I'm not gonna see it in my comments."

Addressing the elephant in the room regarding her own mother Dee Dee, Gypsy said: "It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day, and what I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her."

For context, Gypsy's mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, medically abused Gypsy for several years, lied to her and forced her to pretend to be severely ill throughout her childhood and early adult life. In 2015, Gypsy enlisted her then boyfriend Nick Godejohn to Dee Dee.

Gypsy was then sentenced to prison for second-degree murder and was released early on parole in December 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard posts Mother's Day video tribute on TikTok

In her video, Gypsy explained that she thinks about the "good times" she spent with Dee Dee, adding that she doesn't think about what Dee Dee did to her, but instead thinks about her as a person.

She said: "Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment – that's mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother."

Gypsy then opened up about how hard she's worked on forgiveness, and hopes her mother is proud of some of the achievements she's made in her life. She added: "Do I have regrets? Oh yeah, I've got many. But nobody is gonna be able to tell me things about myself that I don't already know."

