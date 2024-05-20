Why Did Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Break Up?

20 May 2024, 10:42

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell split after 14 months
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell split after 14 months. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles has reportedly split from Canadian actress Taylor Russell - but why did they split? Here's what we know about their break up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were just beginning to cement themselves as the 'it' couple, but after 14 months together things have supposedly come to an end.

In April 2024 the couple were spotted on a trip together in Japan where they were seen riding the Subway in Tokyo and enjoying strolls together in the country's capital.

The month before their Japan trip it had been reported by MailOnline that Harry was thinking about having children with Taylor. Their source said: "He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her and this is the next phase of his life."

Yet now reports are that their latest holiday was a 'make-or-break' trip for the pair and unfortunately the latter is what came to be. But why? Here's what we know about Harry and Taylor's shock breakup.

Fans were shocked that Harry Styles didn't accompany Taylor Russell at the 2024 Met Gala
Fans were shocked that Harry Styles didn't accompany Taylor Russell at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Why did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell break up?

A source told the tabloids that their recent trip to Japan ended up being the downfall of their relationship, the insider said: "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.

"He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

Naturally, the response from fans has been mixed with some rejoicing the fact that Harry's a single man and other hardcore shippers devastated that they are no longer an item.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "Did Taylor Russell and Harry Styles actually break up???? I'm crying I loved them."

Whereas another shared a Carlton dancing gif with the caption. "Harry Styles is single", suggesting they're not mad over the news.

A source said that Harry had been in the UK while Taylor has remained in America
A source said that Harry had been in the UK while Taylor has remained in America. Picture: Getty

Some fans started to believe the pair had split when they realised that Harry was not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala. While Taylor walked the carpet in a one-of-a-kind wooden bodice, the 'As It Was' singer was nowhere to be seen.

It's likely Harry and Taylor won't speak out about their break up as they have famously remained private about their love life, but it seems the end of their relationship was amicable and we hope there was no heartbreak involved!

