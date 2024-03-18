Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album In 2024?

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are convinced Harry Styles is releasing an album this year, but are the rumours true? Here's what we know.

It's almost been two years since the release of 'Harry's House' so we are all itching for some new music from Harry Styles, and surely it's time for it in 2024?

Well, there has been a lot of speculation that Harry is putting us out of the drought and is releasing an album like all the other major artists who have projects coming out this year, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the handle @PInsider_ has been consistently saying that Harry is definitely putting out new music this year.

There were three years between the release of 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House' so it isn't unbelievable that he might have some new music to share with the world now. But after being on tour for such a long time - September 2021 to July 2023 - maybe he hasn't had the chance to get back into the studio.

So the question still remains: Is Harry Styles releasing an album in 2024? Here's what we know.

Fans are convinced Harry Styles has an album coming in 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles releasing music this year?

HS4 is definitely coming but it's not yet known if it is coming as soon as 2024. There are gossip pages which claim Harry's fourth album is set to be released in June or July of this year, but he hasn't confirmed this.

How do we know HS4 is coming? Simply because Harry has said many times that he is "always writing" but what's more is he referenced his fourth album while on tour.

Whilst on stage in New Zealand, he spoke about the "songwriting process" and said: "We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe.”

Lots of 'insider' pages on X seem to think that Harry's fourth album is very much ready to be released, with one claiming "the era will have strong promotion".

Harry Styles was recently spotted watching a Premier League game after all the drama around his 'buzz cut'. Picture: Getty

If Harry does end up releasing music this year it will be a massive year for Directioners with Zayn dropping his first solo album, Niall touring the world and both Niall and Louis headlining at the Lollapalooza festival in Berlin.

So will 2024 be a full resurgence for 1D? We'll have to wait and see! (We will update this page with any more info on HS4)

