Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album In 2024?

18 March 2024, 11:24

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?
Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are convinced Harry Styles is releasing an album this year, but are the rumours true? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's almost been two years since the release of 'Harry's House' so we are all itching for some new music from Harry Styles, and surely it's time for it in 2024?

Well, there has been a lot of speculation that Harry is putting us out of the drought and is releasing an album like all the other major artists who have projects coming out this year, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the handle @PInsider_ has been consistently saying that Harry is definitely putting out new music this year.

There were three years between the release of 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House' so it isn't unbelievable that he might have some new music to share with the world now. But after being on tour for such a long time - September 2021 to July 2023 - maybe he hasn't had the chance to get back into the studio.

So the question still remains: Is Harry Styles releasing an album in 2024? Here's what we know.

Fans are convinced Harry Styles has an album coming in 2024
Fans are convinced Harry Styles has an album coming in 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles releasing music this year?

HS4 is definitely coming but it's not yet known if it is coming as soon as 2024. There are gossip pages which claim Harry's fourth album is set to be released in June or July of this year, but he hasn't confirmed this.

How do we know HS4 is coming? Simply because Harry has said many times that he is "always writing" but what's more is he referenced his fourth album while on tour.

Whilst on stage in New Zealand, he spoke about the "songwriting process" and said: "We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe.”

Lots of 'insider' pages on X seem to think that Harry's fourth album is very much ready to be released, with one claiming "the era will have strong promotion".

Harry Styles was spotted watching a Premier League game after all the drama around his 'buzz cut'
Harry Styles was recently spotted watching a Premier League game after all the drama around his 'buzz cut'. Picture: Getty

If Harry does end up releasing music this year it will be a massive year for Directioners with Zayn dropping his first solo album, Niall touring the world and both Niall and Louis headlining at the Lollapalooza festival in Berlin.

So will 2024 be a full resurgence for 1D? We'll have to wait and see! (We will update this page with any more info on HS4)

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Inside the emotional lyrics of Zayn's single 'What I Am'

Zayn's 'What I Am' Lyrics And Meaning: The Emotional Song Explained

Taylor Swift's upcoming album is called 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift May Have Already Filmed Two Music Videos For ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is on Disney+

Taylor Swift Fans Are Just Realising Her Most Underrated Acoustic Song

Taylor has been on tour for nearly a whole year and isn't stopping anytime soon

When Did Taylor Swift Start The Eras Tour?

Hot On Capital

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Are Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Anne-Marie and Slowthai have reportedly become parents

Anne-Marie Confirms Arrival Of First Baby With Husband Slowthai

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in The Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine And Anne Hathaway Had ‘Immediate Chemistry’ During ‘The Idea Of You’ Audition

TV & Film

Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith were paired together by the experts on MAFS Australia

Fans Rush To MAFS’ Lucinda’s Defence After Timothy Leaves Her In Tears

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up early in 2023

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Is Making Millions Since Their Relationship

The winners of Love Island Games have revealed they are no longer together

Love Island Couple Confirm Split Four Months After Winning Show

TV & Film

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were paired up in MAFS Australia 2024

Are Madeleine Maxwell And Ash Galati From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch