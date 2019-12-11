WATCH: Harry Styles Answers Fan Mail Questions About 'Fine Line'

11 December 2019, 16:35

Harry Styles is here to read your questions all about his second album 'Fine Line'... and shred the ones he doesn't want to answer.

Fan Mail with Harry Styles will premiere on 12th December at 15:30 (UK time).

Harry Styles' new album 'Fine Line' is ready to become the biggest album of the year, so we couldn't let the opportunity pass without letting Harry answer your questions about it!

After an epic set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, we couldn't think of anything better to do than have Harry sit with a sack of cards full of questions about everything from the album artwork to the lack of featured artists on the LP.

Harry Styles Dazzles On The Capital Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Pink And Yellow Nails

Harry Styles answers questions about 'Fine Line'
Harry Styles answers questions about 'Fine Line'. Picture: Capital

Oh... we should probably tell you. The questions that Harry doesn't want to answer... will be shredded by the man himself.

If you haven't had a chance to watch Harry's incredible performance from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, you've got a lot to catch up on! Not only did he ooze confidence whilst singing tracks from his new album, he also gave everyone a special rendition of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' (with his former bandmate Liam Payne watching on from the crowd).

Set List

- Lights Up

- Adore You

- Watermelon Sugar

- Sign Of The Times

- What Makes You Beautiful

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Run artwork
    Run
    The X Factor Celebrities 2019
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  9. 9
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  10. 10
    Heartless artwork
    Heartless
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  14. 14
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  15. 15
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  16. 16
    Lose You To Love Me artwork
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  18. 18
    One More Sleep artwork
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
  19. 19
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  20. 20
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  21. 21
    Down Like That artwork
    Down Like That
    KSI feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  23. 23
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  24. 24
    Loneliest Time of Year artwork
    Loneliest Time of Year
    Mabel
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  27. 27
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  28. 28
    Into the Unknown
    Idina Menzel, AURORA
    itunes
  29. 29
    Merry Xmas Everybody
    Slade
    itunes
  30. 30
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  34. 34
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  35. 35
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  36. 36
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  37. 37
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Do They Know It's Christmas? - 1984 Version
    Band Aid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Christmas Tree Farm artwork
    Christmas Tree Farm
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Step Into Christmas
    Elton John
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi dropped a second music video for 'Bruises'

Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora
Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'

Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood

Shawn Mendes

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated in 2014

Are Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Dating? Inside The Exes' Close Friendship
Harry Styles is behind the mysterious island of Eroda and stars in latest trailer

Harry Styles Teases What's Next In 'Eroda' Tale As He Gears Up For 'Fine Line' Release
Ariana Grande tells fans she's started working toward another album

Ariana Grande Reveals Sweetener Tour Live Album Track List

Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian claimed no one from her family was contacted about I'm A Celeb

Kim Kardashian Claims 'No One From I'm A Celeb Got In Touch' About Supporting Caitlyn Jenner In The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity