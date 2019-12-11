WATCH: Harry Styles Answers Fan Mail Questions About 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles is here to read your questions all about his second album 'Fine Line'... and shred the ones he doesn't want to answer.

Fan Mail with Harry Styles will premiere on 12th December at 15:30 (UK time).

Harry Styles' new album 'Fine Line' is ready to become the biggest album of the year, so we couldn't let the opportunity pass without letting Harry answer your questions about it!

After an epic set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, we couldn't think of anything better to do than have Harry sit with a sack of cards full of questions about everything from the album artwork to the lack of featured artists on the LP.

Harry Styles answers questions about 'Fine Line'. Picture: Capital

Oh... we should probably tell you. The questions that Harry doesn't want to answer... will be shredded by the man himself.

If you haven't had a chance to watch Harry's incredible performance from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, you've got a lot to catch up on! Not only did he ooze confidence whilst singing tracks from his new album, he also gave everyone a special rendition of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' (with his former bandmate Liam Payne watching on from the crowd).

Set List

- Lights Up

- Adore You

- Watermelon Sugar

- Sign Of The Times

- What Makes You Beautiful

