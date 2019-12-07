Harry Styles Dazzles On The Capital Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Pink And Yellow Nails

Harry Styles rocked a fantastic manicure at the JBB 2019. Picture: Global

Harry Styles rocked an enviable manicure at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Harry Styles’ Capital Jingle Bell Ball performance was everything and more stans hoped it would be, as the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker belted out his newest chart-toppers and a One Direction classic, ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

The superstar was greeted by 16,000 screams inside The O2, with a spotlight showing every inch of his epic outfit and gorgeous tousled locks.

With a pink and yellow manicure on his nails, Harry proved his fashion credentials in a dazzling navy jumpsuit adorned with glittering sparkles.

The ‘Adore You’ singer truly stole the limelight on stage, strutting around in his sensational outfit and displaying his trademark dance moves.

With a set list including his new song ‘Lights Up’, Harry gave his fans everything they wanted and more.

One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was at the very front of the stage to watch Harry, dancing alongside pal Rita Ora.

Before taking to the stage, Harry spoke to Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill spilling details on his new album ‘Fine Line’ and explaining what’s happened to his accent of late.

Last month, the former One Direction star confused fans by debuting a subtle American twang during his interview with Zane Lowe.

But in a chat with Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill backstage of the JBB, he insisted he hasn’t lost his trademark Worcestershire accent. Asked why he now has a hint of Californian, he said: “I think when you live in America, people think you have an American Twang, but I don’t think I do."

The 25-year-old then added: “I live in London, but I was recording in America quite a bit.” Harry has wrapped up recording his second solo album, 'Fine Line', which he created in Shangri-La studios in Malibu.

