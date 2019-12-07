Harry Styles Says He'll 'Fight Stormzy' Over Matching Album Release Dates At #CapitalJBB

Harry joked backstage that he'd fight Stormzy. Picture: PA

The singer joked backstage that he will fight Stormzy when he sees him by the dressing rooms at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Harry Styles has claimed he'll have no qualms fighting Stormzy when he sees him backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, after it was revealed the pair have matching release dates on their newest albums.

Speaking to Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill backstage at the ball, the 25-year-old spoke about his highly-anticipated new album, Fine Line, which is out next Friday.

The star spoke to Jimmy and joked about fighting Stormzy. Picture: Capital

But Jimmy pointed out that both his and Stormzy's album, titled Heavy Is The Head, are both set to release on the 13th of December.

In the interview, he said: "So your album’s out next Friday, same day as Stormzy's."

Stormzy is performing at the Ball, just after Harry and Jimmy asked if he'd seen the rapper about backstage.

To this, Harry replied: "I haven't seen him in the corridor yet, but I'm sure we will fight if we see each other."

Stormzy's second album will be released next Friday, the same date as Harry's. Picture: PA

The hunky star, who was wearing some bold lilac trousers paired with a slogan tee and a pearl necklace, then proceeded to laugh and admit he actually liked Stormzy and was a "big fan".

He revealed: "No he’s very nice, I’m a big fan, he’s really nice" and then made everyone in the studio clap for the 'Blinded By Your Grace' artist, saying: "round of applause to Stormzy for being so nice".

Both the stars' second albums releasing on the same day won't be a problem as it seems they're friendly and respect each other's music.

Harry wore a pearl necklace to compliment his 'Enjoy Health, Eat Your Honey' t-shirt. Picture: PA

Harry was also questioned on his 'Americanised' accent, which fans have previously called him out for on Twitter, after an interview went viral.

However, the former 1D singer said he didn't think he had one at all.

Harry said: "I think when people think you live in America, they think you have an American twang but I don't think I do".