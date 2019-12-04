How To Watch And Listen To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT Starring Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Harry Styles And More

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT. Picture: Global

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT takes place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December.

Promoted by SEAT

The UK’s biggest Christmas party, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, has a stellar line-up this year, with Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles just a few of the global superstars taking to the stage at The O2 on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December.

Here’s how you can stay up to date with Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT…

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT

The party starts at 6.30pm on both nights, so to catch all the performances – as well as all the A-list action backstage – make sure you’re following @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

We’ll be sharing every performance and every behind-the-scenes moment across our social channels, so you don’t miss a thing.

How to listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT

From 9am, Capital will broadcast live across the UK from The O2, so stay tuned in to hear all the action live from one of London’s most iconic venues.

Saturday:

9am - 12pm Rob Howard

12pm - 3pm Aimee Vivian

3pm - 6pm Will Manning

6pm - 10pm Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live

Sunday:

9am - 12pm Rob Howard

12pm - 3pm Aimee Vivian

3pm - 6pm Will Manning

6pm - 10pm Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live

The Jingle Bell Ball Saturday line-up. Picture: Global

Taylor Swift is headlining Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Sky One will also air the TV highlights from both nights of the UK’s biggest Christmas party throughout the festive season.

Stormzy will close night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Saturday 7th December, which also features Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, Ava Max, Aitch, Lauv, Young T & Bugsey and Regard.

And, on Sunday night, you’re in for an equally sensational line-up.

Taylor Swift will officially kickstart the lead-up to Christmas on Sunday 8th December, wrapping up the party after Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, AJ Tracey, The Script, Sigala, Mabel, Sam Feldt and Joel Corry also take to the stage.

Capital Late Show presenter Marvin Humes will be there to get the party started at 6.15pm with a Capital Weekender DJ set of the biggest hits before it all kicks off at 6.30pm.

With a line-up this huge, you’ll be re-watching the performances for weeks.

