Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Days After ‘You Are Home’ Clues

23 March 2022, 16:37 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 16:42

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'. Picture: HarryStyles/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ third album 'Harry's House' is coming and fans think they've already uncovered a snippet from his new song!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album is on its way!

Following weeks of clues uncovered by fans, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star took to Twitter to drop nothing but the album artwork and album title - but fans knew exactly what this meant!

The former One Direction star revealed the title of his album is ‘Harry’s House’.

Harry Styles You Are Home: The Meaning Behind The Clues And Link To HS3

He also confirmed we can expect the album on May 20th - so get the countdown on!

The tracklist is yet to be announced, however, eager fans managed to reverse the promo video announcing the album and it sounds like a very Harry-esque track - could this be one of his new bops?!

Harry Styles announced his third album is called 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles announced his third album is called 'Harry's House'. Picture: HarryStyles/Twitter

The album artwork showed Harry standing in what appears to be an upside-down living room.

Of course, fans will know that clues have already been shared on social media of a website called YouAreHome.co, with a matching Twitter page that has been sharing what fans believe are brand new lyrics each day.

The website leads you to a door, which if you hover over it, allows you to look inside and stare at a pattern that links to book covers.

However, today, it is Haz himself, from a glimpse of his album artwork!

Harry Styles has been teasing album clues on You Are Home
Harry Styles has been teasing album clues on You Are Home. Picture: YouAreHome.co
Harry Styles' third album is dropping in May
Harry Styles' third album is dropping in May. Picture: Getty

The new era has been teased in a similar format to Eroda - which dropped ahead of Harry’s second album, ‘Fine Line’.

Fans have been noticing the correlation with Harry’s ‘home’ theme for quite some time, realising that he even asked fans to ‘send me home’ at the end of his Love On Tour shows.

He’s set to bring his tour to the UK this summer, so British fans can get ready to hopefully hear some new Harry bops live!

