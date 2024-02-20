Every Song On Niall Horan's The Show: Live On Tour Set List

20 February 2024

Niall Horan is heading on tour
Niall Horan is heading on tour. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Niall Horan fans are hoping to hear all three of his solo albums as he prepares for to go on tour in 2024 with The Show: Live On Tour. But what songs will be on his setlist?

Niall Horan, everyone’s favourite singer-songwriter from Mullingar, Ireland is embarking on the UK, Ireland and Europe leg of his tour The Show: Live On Tour, before setting sail to finish it off in Australia and North America.

Since One Direction disbanded in 2015, Niall’s released three stellar albums in his solo career, with chart-topping hits in all three. From his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ in 2017, to ‘Heartbreak Weather’ in 2020 and finally, ‘The Show’ which he released in 2023.

This tour comes of the back of Niall's second consecutive win as coach on The Voice, where we saw his team member Huntley win the 24th season of the show on the 19 December 2023.

The Show: Live On Tour 2024 kicks off in Belfast on February 20th, but the question on everyone’s lips is; what songs will Niall sing? Which songs will be on his setlist?

Niall Horan kicks off his 2024 tour in Belfast on the 20th of February
Niall Horan kicks off his 2024 tour in Belfast on the 20th of February. Picture: Getty

What songs are on Niall Horan's The Show: Live On Tour 2024 set list?

Niall’s highly anticipated 2024 tour promises performances of songs from all three of his solo albums. But he’ll have a lot to pick and choose the best of the best because that’s almost 37 songs in total and we don’t think he’s going to be able to do that night after night, even if he wanted to.

Niall wasn't able to tour with 'Heartbreak Weather' due to the global pandemic so we foresee that a bulk of his tour will cover mostly songs from his latest two albums, with perhaps the four singles from 'Flicker'.

Since no official set lists have been released ahead of his upcoming show in Belfast, we’ve decided to create our own until then. Consider this a guideline of what you can expect to appear on the official set list and let’s see how many we can forecast correctly.

'The Show'

  • 'Save My Life'
  • 'On A Night Like Tonight'
  • 'The Show'
  • 'Science'
  • 'Heaven'
  • 'Meltdown'
  • 'If You Leave Me'
  • 'Never Grow Up'
  • 'You Could Start A Cult'
  • 'Must Be Love'

'Heartbreak Weather'

  • 'Heartbreak Weather'
  • 'Put A Little Love On Me'
  • 'Nice To Meet Ya'
  • 'No Judgement'
  • 'Black and White'
  • 'Dear Patience'
  • 'Everywhere'
  • 'Still'

'Flicker' (singles)

  • 'Flicker'
  • 'This Town'
  • 'Too Much To Ask'
  • 'Slow Hands'
  • 'The Tide'

Niall Horan - Story Of My Life (One Direction cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Can we be a little optimistic and hope that maybe, just maybe, Niall might perform one or two iconic songs from his days in One Direction? If that’s the case then he’ll most probably pick the songs he helped write.

So we think, if you're lucky enough for it to happen, it could be one or two of the following songs.

One Direction songs written or co-written by Niall Horan

  1. 'Story Of My Life'
  2. 'Don’t Forget Where You Belong'
  3. 'Fool’s Gold'
  4. 'Night Changes'
  5. 'Never Enough'
  6. 'A.M'
  7. 'Wolves'
  8. 'Temporary Fix'
  9. 'Back For You'
  10. 'Everything About You'

But whatever he chooses to play, we’re jealous of all the fans who are going to be in attendance. Niall’s vocals are famously as good live as they are in studio, so you’re in for a treat.

