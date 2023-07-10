Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ Tour: Dates, Venue & Ticket Information

10 July 2023, 11:23

Niall Horan is headed on tour next year for 'The Show'
Niall Horan is headed on tour next year for 'The Show'. Picture: Global

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Niall Horan’s upcoming tour for his third album ‘The Show’ including venue information, dates and how to get tickets.

Niall Horan is heading back on tour in support of his third album ‘The Show’ which is set to be his first headline run since his 2018 ‘Flicker’ World Tour.

The former One Direction star treated fans to his latest project on June 9th, featuring an array of hit tracks including ‘Heaven’, ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Must Be Love’.

And now Niall will be heading to venues across the UK to deliver unmissable performances of songs from all three of his solo albums, so it’s not one to miss!

Keep scrolling for all the info you need on how to get tickets to see Niall on tour next year as well as the venue & date information…

Niall Horan is taking 'The Show' on tour in 2024
Niall Horan is taking 'The Show' on tour in 2024. Picture: Global

Venues and dates

Glasgow OVO Hydro – Wednesday 28th February 2024

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 14th July at 10am.

You can purchase tickets here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Local Events

See more Local Events

Little Mix: Summer Hits Tour 2018

Little Mix Are Bringing Their Summer Hits Tour To Scotland - Extra Tickets Just Released!

Events

Little Mix Summer Shout Out Tour

Little Mix Summer Shout Out Tour, Royal Highland Centre - Find Out How To Get Your Tickets

Events

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's rumoured romance is the talk of the internet

Harry Styles Fuels Taylor Russell Dating Rumours After They Were Spotted Together In Vienna

News

Capital advert 2023

Watch Our Brand New, Pop Star-Filled TV Advert Here

TV & Film

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend

Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

Radio

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

News

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spent Fourth of July together

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Spent Fourth Of July Together And Our Hearts Are So Happy

News

Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page Recalls Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour At The Age Of 20

News

Taylor Swift has updated her lyrics for 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift Fans Divided Over 'Better Than Revenge' Lyric Change

News

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

News