Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ Tour: Dates, Venue & Ticket Information

Niall Horan is headed on tour next year for 'The Show'. Picture: Global

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Niall Horan’s upcoming tour for his third album ‘The Show’ including venue information, dates and how to get tickets.

Niall Horan is heading back on tour in support of his third album ‘The Show’ which is set to be his first headline run since his 2018 ‘Flicker’ World Tour.

The former One Direction star treated fans to his latest project on June 9th, featuring an array of hit tracks including ‘Heaven’, ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Must Be Love’.

And now Niall will be heading to venues across the UK to deliver unmissable performances of songs from all three of his solo albums, so it’s not one to miss!

Keep scrolling for all the info you need on how to get tickets to see Niall on tour next year as well as the venue & date information…

Niall Horan is taking 'The Show' on tour in 2024. Picture: Global

Venues and dates

Glasgow OVO Hydro – Wednesday 28th February 2024

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 14th July at 10am.

You can purchase tickets here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital